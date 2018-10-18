Haunted or otherwise, Ellicott City's Main Street full of holiday events

Congratulations to the historic district’s own Pam Watkins Long who on Oct. 5 was recognized by the Howard County Chamber of Commerce with a “Community Impact Award” for accomplishing significant results on behalf of the community. Pam has worked tirelessly to keep our Main Street community on a positive and productive track in the aftermath of both floods our town has endured. It’s great to see her hard work appreciated.

Do you think historic Ellicott City is the most haunted town in Maryland?

That’s what my friend, local author Shelley Davies Wygant, contends in her new book, “Haunted Ellicott City.” And this is the time of year when you can easily try to find out for yourself, with any number of tours, festivals and other gatherings centered on ghost sightings and paranormal activities.

The popular Ellicott City Ghost Tours are back, happening every Friday and Saturday night through Nov. 30, starting at 8:30 p.m. The Friday tour departs from the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue and the Saturday tour leaves from the Welcome Center on Main Street. Also back is the Spirits Pub Tour on the third Thursday of the month (Oct. 19) and the first Friday in November (Nov. 2.) Tours leave from the Wine Bin at 8 p.m. and welcomes guests over the age of 21. Tickets are $15 and reservations are required. For tickets to both of these tours, go to hchsmd.org.

The Wine Bin is also hosting a Harvest Hootenany on Oct. 20, starting at 1 p.m. This mini-music fest will include face painting, pumpkin decorating and other kid-friendly activities. Trick-or-treating for costumed canines will take place on Main Street from noon to 3 p.m. with a costume contest judged by the Clipper’s Canine Café at 3 p.m. The after party starts at La Palapa at 8 p.m. The fifth annual HallowRead is scheduled for Oct. 26 and 27 at the Roger Carter Community Center, 3000 Milltowne Drive. This book festival focuses on the paranormal, urban fantasy, SteamPunk and horror. For tickets go to hallowread.com.

The Patapsco Female Institute will be transformed into a “Haunted House: Witch Hunt,” on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26 and 27. This event will run from 7 to 10 p.m. and admission is $10. Organizers suggest that the experience may be too intense for young children.

And, at the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue, the Howard County Historical Society is holding “HOWL-O-WEEN,” a Halloween party/concert featuring Eli August and friends. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door (there are no free tickets for Society members for this event.) A cash bar will be available. Ticket information is at 410-480-3250.

The Wine Bin’s movie night on Oct. 27 features a screening of “It,” starting at 8 p.m. And if none of that is for you, you can enjoy more fun by bringing your kid and/or your well-behaved pet for Trick or Treating on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Not all celebrations at this time of year are scary.

For example, the Ellicott Mills Brewing Co. at 8308 Main St. is holding a Crabtoberfest on Oct. 28 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. All-you-can-eat crabs and sides are $50.

The Old Towne Farmers’ Market holds its last day on Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Historic Ellicott City Inc.’s Decorator Show House, Wilderness Farm, has its last day on Oct. 21. Proceeds from this event go to support restoration in the historic district.

The Artists’ Gallery, 8197 Main St., has an exhibit called “Real and Imagined,” watercolors by Joyce Bell, daily through Oct. 28.

On Oct. 28, the Howard County Historical Society is resuming its Walk This Way tours of the historic district, starting at the parking lot at Mt. Ida at 11 a.m. This tour covers a lot of the historic district so wear good walking shoes. Tickets are $13, $11 for Society members. Call them at 410-480-3250 for information.

The B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, is holding a Paint and Sippy Cup play time and craft event for toddlers and their parents on Oct. 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. Call 410-313-2922 to sign up.