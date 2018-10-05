Ellicott City ranked fourth best place to live in country

We’re number 4!

Money Magazine has rated Ellicott City the fourth best place in the country to live, noting our diversity, wonderful schools and parks and awesome local history—including the oldest passenger railroad station in America and the first school for black children in Howard County (established in 1880.) We earned this distinction despite the recent floods that have ravaged our historic district.

Now, more than ever, we need to support our friends on Main Street and work for the best possible outcome in the shortest possible time. Now more than ever we need to vote in November.

The Old Town Farmers’ Market continues through Oct. 27, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot next to the Wine Bin. Although corn and tomatoes may be a sweet memory, there are still lots of apples and pumpkins to be enjoyed. The market is a fun experience, often with live music and always with good things to eat on site at conveniently placed tables and chairs. Enjoy!

The Wine Bin is also hosting its next Yappy Hour in its parking lot on Friday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Bring your well-behaved dog and enjoy entertainment and treats.

The Ellicott City Brewing Co., the Columbia Rock School and the Little Market Café are holding a Rocktoberfest at the brewery on Oct. 7. Food and music will be offered at this day-long music fest from noon to 7 p.m. Also, the Brewing Co. is holding a Taste of Maryland dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 17, starting at 6:30 p.m. featuring a four-course meal with such offerings as local crab cakes, chicken skewers and corn. Maryland food products will be paired with Maryland craft beers and distilled spirits. The cost is $45. For reservations call 410-313-8141. The Brewing Co. also continues to offer Paint Nite on Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Howard County Historical Society is holding its next Lunch Date with History on Friday, Oct. 5. This month’s lecture is Charles Carroll/Carrollton Hall by Judge Roger Whelan. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Admission is $5, free to society members.

On Saturday, Oct. 13, Lee Doll presents another in his series of Movies at the Museum, at the society’s Museum of Howard County History. This month’s offering is “I’m here to tell you—adventures of Luanna Lee.” The movie starts at 7 p.m. and admission and popcorn are free. To reserve a spot, go to.hchsmd.org.

On Monday, Oct. 15, the society and the Howard County Library are presenting The Great Railroad Strike of 1877 with labor historian Bill Barry. The presentation is being held at the Miller Branch from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and admission is free. Call 410-313-1950 to reserve.

The Friends of the Patapsco Female Institute are holding a History Alive event at the Patapsco Female Institute on Sunday, Oct. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free and will be held rain or shine. It will feature lawn games, costume try-ons and docent-led tours of the PFI as well as Mt. Ida. Bring the family and a picnic and enjoy the magnificent views.

Historic Ellicott City Inc.’s 32nd Decorator Show House, Wilderness Farm continues Wednesdays through Sundays until Oct. 21. The home is at 3366 Jennings Chapel Road in Woodbine. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Proceeds from this event will support restoration activities in the historic district of Ellicott City. For tickets go to historicec.com.

It’s that time of year—Ghostly Guides is coming, after-hours, at the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, on Saturday, Oct. 6, starting at 6 p.m. Offered to visitors over the age of 16, this event features ghost stories and a chance to use ghost hunting gear in this building with many stories to tell. The cost is $25. For more information call 410-313-1945.