Local treasures restored; others remain up in the air

The street scape looks a little different on Main Street these days.

We can’t say, “Meet you by the clock” or “let’s check out the lace makers at the log cabin” or “don’t miss the diorama at the Heritage Orientation Center.”

These bits of our local history are in flux right now.

The clock, the newest addition of the three, ended up in the Patapsco yet again. I don’t know if there are plans to replace it a third time.

The Heritage Orientation Center, formerly the original court house, washed away and will hopefully be built again when things settle down.

And, last week the county carefully moved the Thomas Isaac Log Cabin to the far end of Parking Lot F, for safe keeping while the road is repaired.

The cabin lasted in that spot for just over 30 years. It was originally across the street at Merryman Street and was donated to Historic Ellicott City Inc. by the Stanton family. HEC Inc. moved it, rebuilt it and dedicated it on July 16, 1988.

So, while these three local treasures are somewhat accounted for, the fate of the buildings on lower Main Street are still up in the air.

I am gratified that the Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously to take a measured approach to the future of these buildings, encouraging a study of various alternatives to demolition.

In the meantime, please support the businesses that are open.

At this writing Tersiguel’s still had plastic on the windows but were serving up a remarkable menu. Georgia Grace has reopened with itslovely Greek delicacies (and it is also catering the Historic Ellicott City Inc. Decorator Show House.)

When I drove past the Phoenix Emporium the other day, I noticed lots of people inside enjoying lunch.

I look forward to visiting all of these favorites again soon.

The Howard County Historical Society is partnering with the Winterset Ballroom Dance Club and the First Presbyterian Church of Howard County to host an “Elegant Evening for Ellicott City” on Saturday, Nov. 17.

This gala dinner dance will benefit the Ellicott City reconstruction projects and will be held at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab’s Kossiakoff Center on Johns Hopkins Road in Laurel. The event includes a silent auction, buffet and open bar. Tickets are $100 per person, $180 per couple before Oct. 30 and can be purchased at hchsmd.org or by calling 410-480-3250.

Historic Ellicott City Inc.’s 32nd Decorator Show House, “Wilderness Farm,” opens on Sept. 21 and runs through Oct. 20. The home is at 3366 Jennings Chapel Road in Woodbine and is open Wednesdays through Sundays. The proceeds will support the flood relief efforts in Ellicott City. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and can be purchased by going to historicec.com.

Concerts in the Courtyard continue on weekends behind Tonge Row. Participating venues are the Little Market Café, River House Pizza and ScoopAHHdeedoo.

The Wine Bin’s next movie is “Black Panther” at 8 p.m. on Sept. 29.

The Farmers’ Market continues at the Wine Bin’s parking lot on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 27.

At the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, the next “A Brush With History” class will take place on Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. The class will be painting “The Ellicott City Graveyard.” Tickets are $35 and include all materials. Participants should be over the age of 21. Tickets can be purchased at apm.activecommunities.com.

The Ellicott Mills Brewing Co. is holding a “Fright Night” on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. This promises to be a fun evening of ghost stories and spooky cocktails.