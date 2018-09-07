Make your voice heard on city's future

Since County Executive Kittleman announced the county’s plans to demolish a group of buildings on Main Street to mitigate flood damage, many in the community have rallied in protest.

If you want to keep up with the daily input, I would recommend joining “Save Historic Ellicott City” on Facebook. They seem to be keeping close track of all the developments.

Also, I think it’s important to think of our small town as “historic” rather than “old.” It is on the National Register of Historic Places, after all, and the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station is the oldest railroad terminal in the country.

We have something really worth saving; opinions differ as to the best way to achieve this so having a dialog is important.

It’s like voting — you need to make your voice heard, supporting whichever solution you think would work.

It is also important to educate yourself regarding these issues. Several meetings are planned that are open to the public and will offer insights into the ramifications of the diverse solutions currently offered. The Historic Preservation Commission is holding its next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at 3430 Courthouse Drive.

This commission is tasked with overseeing the historic district, “protecting the architectural integrity and preserving the history for future use.”

Attend to learn their views on this proposal and tell them yours.

On Wednesday, Sept. 12, the county is holding a public information meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Banneker Room of the George Howard Building to discuss the county’s five-year flood mitigation plan.

Also, on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. the Howard County Conservancy is hosting an Ellicott City Roundtable, moderated by Ned Tillman. Those taking part include John Shoemaker, Main Street business owner; Chris Brooks, hydrologist; Nicholas Redding, executive director of Preservation Maryland and Bruce Taylor, property owner and developer. This event is free but an RSVP is required. Call 410-465-8877.

Despite the announcement regarding demolition, the Phoenix Emporium reopened for business. Support them while they wait to learn the ultimate fate of the building. Tersiguel’s has also reopened, although they are not threatened with demolition. It’s good to see other businesses up and running.

The Ellicott City Brewing Co. is offering lobster night on Tuesdays and steak night on Thursdays. Both specials are $14.95. It is also holding Paint Nite every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are available at paintnite.com. Enter PAINTMD40 to get 40 percent off the ticket price.

Come down to the recently reopened Old Mill Café at 4 Frederick Road, next to the Trolley Stop, for Spooky Saturday on Sept. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. Shelley Davies Wygant will be signing copies of her new book, “Haunted Ellicott City.”

And speaking of the Trolley Stop, I was heartened to see a packed house when I visited for brunch on a recent Sunday. We could barely get in the door, and had to be added to a sign-in sheet. Despite the crowd we quickly got a table and the food and service were terrific. So glad to see them doing well again.

I also recently had lunch at La Palapa, out in the courtyard under an umbrella. We could watch the side of Tersiguel’s being painted and a flurry of activity at Su Casa. And the chicken and spinach enchilada was great.

The Howard County Historical Society is holding its next “Lunch Date with History” on Friday, Sept. 7, at the Museum of Howard County History on Court House Drive. The doors open at 11:30 a.m., with the lecture at noon. This time it’s “Flour Power: a new take on the origins of the American Industrial Revolution,” featuring Hal Sharp.

Sharp is a terrific speaker with a fascinating topic so don’t miss it. Tickets are free to Society members with a reservation, $5 for non-members. Call 410-480-3250.

The next Wine Bin movie, “Wonder Woman,” is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8. On Sept. 15, it is showing “The Dark Knight.”