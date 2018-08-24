The reopened shops on Main Street need support. [Mostly Main Street]

I drove the length of Main Street the other day, for the first time in three months. It was good to see some activity, with sidewalk sales in a few places and restoration activities going on as well.

It was also sad to see so many plywood-covered shop windows, with no indication whether these businesses would be returning. So, it is more important than ever to support those hardy souls who have reopened, like Syriana, the Wine Bin, the Little Market Café and very soon, The Phoenix.

The folks at the Phoenix are as resilient as their namesake, and have a great sense of humor as well. Their motto is: “Warm Beer—Lousy Food—Bad Service—since 1979.”

Since the Main Street entrance to Lot D has reopened, it is easy to get to the Little Market Café for its Courtyard Concerts on the weekends. These run on Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Coming up on Aug. 24 is Mary Ann McCalister; on Aug. 25 it is The Herd of Main Street and on Aug. 26, InToneNation.

The next Jazz Jam at the Judge’s Bench is scheduled for Sept. 4.

The Wine Bin is showing a perennial favorite in its Saturday night movies. “The Princess Bride” is the feature scheduled for 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25. On Sept. 1 at 8 p.m., the show is “Star Wars—the Force Awakens.”

The Artists’ Gallery, at 8197 Main St., is featuring “City Sights”—an exhibit of digital paintings by Terry Pellmar, through Aug. 26. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.

There will be a “Fund for Art Ellicott City” golf tournament on Sept. 4, starting at 11 a.m. at the Waverly Woods Golf Course. Art in Ellicott City is raising funds for returning businesses. For more information call 410-962-4600.

The B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station, is currently open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. On Aug. 31, it si holding a colonial story time for preschoolers ages 3 and 4 years old starting at 10 a.m. and featuring games and crafts. The cost is $3. Call 410-313-0420 for a reservation.

On Sept. 2, it is featuring “Scents of the Season—Autumn” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will make sachets and scented candles. The cost is $4. Reservations are at 410-313-2922.

And on Sept. 6, there will be a “Paint and Sip” with artist Wiley Purkey, for those ages 21 and over. The cost is $35. Call 410-313-1945 to reserve.

The Howard County Historical Society is holding its next “Lunch Date with History” on Friday, Sept. 7. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. Hal Sharp will offer a lecture and book signing about “Flour Power,” a different look at the Industrial Revolution. Tickets are free to society members with a reservation, $5 for non-members.

On Sept. 8, it is featuring its latest children’s program, starting at 10 a.m. This program answers the question “What would school have been like in the 1800s?” Open to students ages 5 to 12, the event costs $5.

Also on Sept. 8, the society is holding a concert, starting at 7 p.m. This features “Just a Moment”—classical and contemporary music with Denee Barr and David Duan. Tickets are free to society members with a reservation, $10 for non-members. All events are at the Museum of Howard County History, 8328 Court Ave. For ticket information call 410-480-3250.