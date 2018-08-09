Weekends are bustling once again on Main Street

Kudos to everyone involved in last week’s fundraiser 5K in the historic district.

My husband Tom and I went to the farmers’ market as usual on Saturday morning and the modest group of vendors had mushroomed into a virtual tent city of every kind of merchandise I could imagine, although our market bags were filled with the usual tomatoes, cucumbers and eggplant when we brought them home.

It was just great to see so many people out in support of the event. We saw lots of Boy and Girl Scouts and other volunteers, directing traffic and pouring water for the runners. The hills of Ellicott City were alive with joyful noise. I am sure this event lifted everyone’s spirits after a week of seemingly endless rain.

The Old Town Farmers’ Market is back in the Wine Bin parking lot on Main Street on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is hitting its peak right now, with summer vegetables and fruit bursting with flavor.

In addition, we noticed a stand selling goat meat (working up my nerve to try it) and another selling rye whiskey distilled locally.

Also, Nathan Sowers’ River House pizza oven has been sending delicious smells into the area on a regular basis. I see that it isoffering seasonal flavors like salsa pizza, which sounds like fun. With pizza and barbecue for sale at the market, as well as a variety of baked goods, you should consider a Saturday lunch there. Tables and chairs are provided as well. You can’t park in Lot F yet, but there is parking in Lot E behind the Ellicott City Brewing Co. just down the street.

The Wine Bin’s summer movie series continues on Saturday evenings starting at 9 p.m. On Aug. 11, it is screening the classic “Back to the Future” and on Aug. 18 it’s “Night at the Museum.”

At the Artists’ Gallery, 8197 Main St., the current exhibit is “City Sights,” digital paintings by Terry Pellmar, which show the human side of city sights. The exhibit closes on Aug. 26. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

“Paint It, Ellicott City 2018,” a juried exhibit, continues at the Howard County Arts Council, 8510 High Ridge Road, through Aug. 17. For information call 410-313-2787.

Would your child like to know what it was like to be a train conductor or passenger in the 1800s? They can find out at a camp being held at the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station.

Called “Rails & Mills, Trains & Hills,” the camp is for children ages 8 to 13 and includes crafts, games and other activities. There are two sessions, the weeks of Aug. 13 and 20, which run daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $275.

The station is also presenting a lecture, “Early Innovators of the Patapsco River Valley,” at 7 p.m. on Aug. 9. The cost is $15.

On Aug.10, it is offering after- hours access with “Ghostly Guides,” an evening of stories, legends, a campfire and s’mores, with the opportunity to use equipment to detect paranormal activity in the station.

And, on Aug. 18, it is hosting a “Steampunk Masquerade” starting at 7:30 p.m. and featuring a cosplay/costume contest, dancing and light refreshments. The admission is $30. For reservations and information about all of the station’s programs call 410-313-1945.

The Howard County Historical Society is holding its next concert at the Museum of Howard County History on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. Train Wreck will be performing. Tickets are required. Free to society members, and $10 for non-members. The museum is at 8328 Court Ave.. For more information call 410-480-3250.