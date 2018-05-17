Girls Night Out, pub tour kick off slew of fun events[Mostly Main Street]

It’s “Girls Night Out” on May 17 in the historic district. Running from 5 to 9 p.m., the party starts at The Wine Bin, where you can get a limited edition, flexible Old Ellicott City wine glass with an optional $10 donation to the Ellicott City Partnership. Participating venues are offering tastings, live music, special sales and giveaways.

Also on May 17, there will be a “Spirits of Ellicott City” pub tour, starting at the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue. The cost is $15, drinks not included. To reserve a spot, limited to those 21 and older, call 410-480-3250.

Movie season is starting at The Wine Bin. On Friday, May 25, it is showing “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” and on May 27, it’s “Top Gun.” The show starts at 9 p.m. Free parking is available next door in Lot F, as well as at the Courthouse, where there is a convenient staircase leading down to Main Street. The movies are free; snacks and beverages will be on sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting “Voices for Children.”

The B&O Ellicott City Station Museum is offering several “School’s Out” programs. On Friday, May 18,, kids ages 7 to 11 years can enlist in the Union Army for the day, dressing up as Civil War reenactors to protect the streets of Ellicott City. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Monday, May 28, the theme is “Telegraphs, Codes and Communication.” Students ages 9 to 13 will go back in time to where there were no phones, tablets or computers and learn to send messages in Morse code. To register for either program, call 410-313-0420.

Station Museum, on May 25, is holding a “Ghostly Guides” evening, from 8 to 11 p.m. You can tour the possibly haunted buildings; eat s’mores in the turntable building and listen to the stories and legends surrounding this historic spot. Use official ghost hunting equipment to look for paranormal activity on your own. This is open to those age 16 and over. Call 410-313-1945 for more information.

Tino’s Italian Bistro in Columbia is hosting a day-long event on May 22 where 10 percent of all proceeds from carryout, delivery and dine-in orders will be donated to the Station Museum in support of its programs and exhibits. Make a reservation at Tino’s by calling 410-730-8466.

The next Ellicott City Historic Walking Tour, sponsored by the Howard County Historical Society, will take place on Saturday, May 26, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The tour leaves from the parking lot of Mount Ida, across from the Courthouse parking lot. The cost is $11 for Society members, $13 for non-members.

The society is featuring the Starvation Army Band on Saturday, May 19, at 7 p.m. at the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue. The band plays Dixieland jazz, Klezmer and swing music. The event is free for Society members, $10 for non-members.

While you are at the museum, check out the exciting new exhibit, “Ellicott City: A Visual History,” featuring images and artifacts illustrating Ellicott City’s Main Street from the 1880s to the present. In conjunction with the Howard County Library, the Society is holding an “Appraisal Road Show” at the Miller Library on Monday, May 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and attendees may bring up to two items to be appraised. Register on the library’s website or call 410-313-1950.

Our own “Mr. Entertainment,” Lee Doll, will be hosting a series of movies he has produced in the Ellicott City area at the Museum of Howard County History. The first showing will be of “Little Bit of Love: Adventures of Louanna Lee,” on Saturday, June 9, starting at 7 p.m. It’s fun to watch these movies and recognize local landmarks as well as local people playing walk-on parts.