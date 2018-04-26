The 'force' will be strong on Main Street in support of charities [Mostly Main Street]

May the 4th be with you! That’s what the folks at the Little French Market Café and All Time Toys are saying. On Friday, May 4, they are hosting a Star Wars charity event in the Courtyard behind Tonge Row to raise money for Voices for Children and Make a Wish. The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. and features a raffle, a chance to blast a trooper with a Nerf gun and a kids’ costume contest. There will be a scavenger hunt, special food items and games at this family-friendly event.

Continuing its “year of old-fashioned fun” for children, the Howard County Historical Society’s next program will be held on Saturday, May 5, at the Museum of Howard County History, 8328 Court Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon. This session, “Childhood Delights,” is focusing on the toys and games children played with in the days before there were smart phones and computers. The program is suitable for children ages 5 to 12 and the cost is $5, free for the children and grandchildren of Society members. To register, go to hchsmd.org. On Sunday, May 6, from 2 to 4 p.m., the Society is holding a reception for two new exhibits at the museum: “The Great Names of Howard County Donor Wall” and “Main Street Ellicott City: A Visual History.” These exhibits are free and open to the public.

The next “Paint and Sip” with local artist Wiley Purkey will take place at the B&O Ellicott City Station Museum on May 3 at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to people over the age of 21, and the cost is $40, which includes materials. To register, call 410-313-1945.

On May 11, the museum will host a “Rails and Ales” event, starting at 7:30 p.m. You must be over 21 to participate in this event that includes old-fashioned games as well as beer from the Ellicott Mills Brewing Co.. The cost is $15. Register by calling 410-313-0420.

On Saturday, May 12, the Chesapeake Region Lace Makers Guild will be at the Thomas Isaac Log Cabin with “All About That Lace” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn to make lace and enjoy some games as well.

On May 17, you can celebrate Preservation Month at the Patapsco Female Institute Historic Park with a Sweet Tea Social. Open to folks ages 16 and older, the event includes tours of the ruins and the grounds as well as iced tea and light refreshments. The cost is $15. To register call 410-313-0420.

There is still time to sign up for the Hills of Milltown 5k race, to be run on Mother’s Day, May 13. The race starts in the parking lot behind the Thomas Isaac Log Cabin at 8 a.m. The after party will be at 10:30 a.m. in the courtyard behind Tonge Row. Sign up at ACTIVE.com. After you cheer the runners, stop by for Mother’s Day brunch at Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant. Chef Michel has planned a special menu for the day, $50 for brunch and $59 for dinner. For reservations call 410-465-4004.

The Friends of the Whipps Cemetery is holding its annual plant sale at the First Lutheran Church at the corner of Frederick and Chatham roads on Friday and Saturday, May 11 and 12, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit the maintenance of the historic Whipps Cemetery.

I am delighted to report that the Ellicott City Old Town Farmers Market starts its new season on May 12, in the parking lot next to The Wine Bin, 8390 Main St. There is plenty of free parking nearby, in lot F behind the Thomas Isaac Log Cabin. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October. I am really looking forward to the garlic stand, with at least seven varieties of garlic, and the salsa guy, whose pineapple salsa is just magical. Of course, we have been faithful to Breezy Willow Farm at its store on Frederick Road, but love to patronize them at the market as well—corn, tomatoes, eggplant and peppers, here we come!