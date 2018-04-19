Running the hills for Blossoms of Hope [Mostly Main Street]

The eighth annual Hills of Milltown 5K is coming up on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13. This popular event’s course covers most of the historic district, so it is fun to sightsee while completing it. It is sponsored by Blossoms of Hope and the Ellicott City Partnership. Register at ACTIVE.com or arrive at the starting point— Lot F behind the Thomas Isaac Log Cabin—at 7 a.m. to register. The race starts promptly at 8 a.m. and the after party and awards presentation kick off at 10:30 a.m. in the courtyard behind Tonge Row, Lot D. What a fun way to celebrate Mom’s special day.

If you would rather walk than run, lots of walking tours are starting up again this spring.

The Haunted History of Olde Ellicott City tours are offered on Friday and Saturday evenings, starting at 8:30 p.m. The next Spirits Pub Tour is scheduled for April 19, the third Thursday of the month. This tour is $15, and is open to those over the age of 21 to enjoy drinks and stories at some of Ellicott City’s favorite haunts. Ellicott City History Walking tours are offered on the fourth Saturday of the month. The next one is on April 28, starting at 11:30 a.m. To reserve for any of these, call 410-480-3250. The next Ellicott City Literary Pub Crawl is scheduled for May 3. I Visit three pubs and hear stories about the literary figures who have a connection to the historic district. The tour originates at the Wine Bin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Reserve at mdhistorytours.com.

The Earth Day Spring Fest takes place in the historic district on Saturday, April 21. This day-long family-friendly event features 25wenty-five bands at three different outdoor venues, crafts for kids and a free shuttle.

The Artists Gallery at Taylor’s Collective, at 8197 Main St., is featuring “An Eclectic View of the World,” showcasing the photography of David Roe, through April 29, daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 410-730-9286 for more information.

And, Syriana Café and Gallery at 8190 Main St., celebrated its official grand opening on April 14. The Judge’s Bench, at 8385 Main St., is holding its next Jazz Jam on May 1.

The B&O Ellicott City Station Museum has lots of activities coming up. On Friday, April 20, brave souls over the age of 16 can enjoy “Ghostly Guides.” This event, starting at 7 p.m., offers a guided tour through the historic—and possibly haunted—museum. The evening includes stories, legends and s’mores in the turntable building and the use of ghost hunter equipment to gather evidence of paranormal activity on your own. Call 410-313-7275 for reservations.

On April 21, the museum is hosting a “Mother/Daughter Cross-Stitch” class, starting at 5:30 p.m. This event is for those ages 10 and older, who will learn the basics of counted cross stitch. Materials will be provided. The cost is $10.

On April 28, at 7:30 p.m., it is holding a Steampunk Masquerade. This event is for people over the age of 21 and includes a costume contest, dancing and light refreshments. Beer and wine can be purchased as well. Call 410-313-0420 for these two events.

The next “Paint and Sip” with local artist Wiley Purkey will take place at the museum on Thursday, May 3, starting at 6:30 p.m. This is for participants over the age of 21. The cost is $40 and includes materials. Preregistration is required. Call 410-313-7275. Also, while regular admission to the museum is now free, you can sign up for a one-hour guided tour for $5. Call 410-313-2924.