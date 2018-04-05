Celebrate Earth Day on Main Street with Spring Fest [Mostly Main Street]

Mark your calendar now for the historic district’s celebration of Earth Day—Spring Fest—scheduled this year for Saturday, April 21.

This free party lasts from noon to 8 p.m. and is family friendly, with lots of crafts and activities for the kids, and a free shuttle. There will also be over 25 bands playing on three outdoor stages throughout town. Proceeds benefit the Ellicott City Partnership, which supports the business community in the district.

HorseSpirit Arts Gallery, at 8090 Main St., is featuring a mother/daughter art show through April 22. Stephanie Boyer and Andrea Sauers’ are participating in “Realism and Abstraction: Two Generations of Art.” The opening reception is Sunday, April 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. Boyer creates detailed oil paintings while Sauers works in watercolors and mixed media. Call 410-461-3505 for more information.

Currently, we have two historic properties in the area that can be rented for overnight stays. Each would be perfect for out-of-town relatives and friends attending upcoming weddings and graduations. Both can be found on Airbnb.

Castle Angelo, built in 1830 by a Frenchman imitating a French chateau, is the white castle looming over the Patapsco River easily seen when driving west across the bridge. It is at 3749 Church Road. The views are spectacular and the inside has been totally renovated.

Winding up College Avenue from the Railroad Museum on Main Street, you come upon Lilburn on the left. This massive stone edifice was built in the 1850s and is reported to be haunted, although by friendly ghosts. Either would make for an impressive and memorable stay.

On Thursday, April 12, at 7 p.m., the B&O Railroad Museum, Ellicott City Station is offering “The Colorful Characters of Ellicott City.” You can learn about such diverse people as a tribal chief, a secretary of state and a president and how they are connected to Ellicott City. The next “Rails and Ales” will be held at the museum on Friday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $15 and is limited to attendees over the age of 21. Participants can play a variety of games while enjoying beer brewed by the Ellicott Mills Brewing Co. To register for these events, call 410-313-0420.

The Howard County Historical Society is holding its next Lunch Date with History on Friday, April 6, at the Museum of Howard County History on Court Avenue. Cathy Eshmont Latrelli will discuss “Howard County: the Homefront of World War I.” Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $5, free for society members.

On Saturday, April 7, it will feature “Historically Inappropriate Comedy” at the Museum, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, free to members. Also, the society is offering a bus trip to the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 21. Tickets are $110 for members, $125 non-members. The price includes the bus trip, lunch and museum admission. For tickets, call 410-480-3250.

On Monday, April 16, at 7 p.m., the society, along with the Howard County Library, will host “Bitter Memories: the Fall of Saigon.” Author Tom Glenn will discuss his experiences in Vietnam. For tickets call 410-313-1950.

Historic Ellicott City Inc. is holding its annual meeting on Sunday, April 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Mt. Ida. The meeting features lunch and guest speaker Len Lazarick. RSVP to historicec@hotmail.com or call 410-461-6908.

The Howard County Arts Council is offering a variety of programs for kids and adults this spring and summer. Classes range from animal illustration to introduction to printing and collage and cut paper. It also has a Saturday art studio for children and a senior musical theater group. To register, go to hocoarts.org or call 410-313-2787.