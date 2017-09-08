Artists who really fill the galleries at HCC

Thematic associations ranging from the personal to the cosmic are on ample display in the exhibit “Al Zaruba: Cycles, Concepts and Trajectories,” which definitely fills Howard Community College’s Rouse Company Foundation Gallery.

Most of the exhibited artwork consists of mixed media sculptural assemblages that encourage viewers to make imaginative connections between the figurative, astronomical and spiritually symbolic imagery.

A “Folded Face” series of artworks, for example, depicts faces on crumpled supporting materials that distort and at times nearly destroy the depicted faces. The faces almost meld with the backing paper, wood and other supporting materials, which further encourages viewers to think about possible thematic links between all this imagery.

Indeed, there is quite literally a lot of imagery to support. That prompts a smile upon encountering the large sculptural assemblage titled “What of the Night?” Bare mattress springs mounted to the gallery wall confidently provide some of that physical support.

It’s also worth lingering over the five boat oars affixed to the bottom of this particular artwork, because the red and blue paint adhering to the oars incorporates white dots of paint that evoke star charts. So, these oars seem primed to take you on a very long trip.

Other pieces in the show are relatively more grounded in a thematic sense and offer an assortment of bodily images and supporting materials. In “A Question of Faith,” a slab of wood is cut and painted in folk art-evocative fashion to resemble a human arm. This same figure also has actual shredded black plastic trash bags for its unruly hair. Talk about having a bad hair day!

Multiple human faces are depicted within plastic cassette cases that have been joined together in a gridded arrangement in “A Soldier’s Burden”; a depiction of a single face appears on a medical gauze-wrapped wood paddle originally intended for making pizza in “Wacked”; and none other than Andy Warhol, himself no stranger to our media-saturated society, makes a facial appearance in both “Folded Warhol #4” and “Dreamer Dreamer.”

The somewhat differently conceived “Floating Ax” series explores the ceremonial attributes of the ax in different cultures. Typically, pieces of wood that have been cut to resemble ax blades now serve as flat supports for everything from actual antique watches and keys to lenticular images of planets and stars.

Other series on view in this show likewise supply many star charts, doors, boats and additional means of imaginatively traveling from the gallery to cosmic places.

Although the second exhibit currently on view at HCC is a very different show, it has an obsessive quality in common with the Zaruba show.

“Paula Behm-Windle: On a Whim” has taken over the college’s Richard B. Talkin Family Gallery and filled it with variously-sized ceramic owls resting on wood shelves, tree branches, the gallery floor and just about anyplace else they’ll fit in the gallery space. There are even some owls huddled together within a large simulated bird’s nest placed on the floor. And owls also are depicted in some works on paper.

These slightly abstracted, variously colored and mostly tiny representations of owls are kind of cute, but it’s a tad unsettling to be so outnumbered by them. Whether these owls have symbolic wisdom to impart is open to debate, but there is no doubt that they exert a whimsical presence in the gallery.

Al Zaruba and Paula Behm-Windle exhibit through Oct. 8 at Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. The reception for the Zaruba exhibit is Thursday, Sept. 7, 5- 7 p.m. The reception for the Behm-Windle exhibit is Saturday, Sept. 9, 4- 6 p.m. For more info, contact Thomas Engleman at tengleman@howardcc.edu