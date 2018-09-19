Jessup service dog will have her surgery after donors come through

Hazel Sanders, who was struggling to raise funds to pay for surgery for her service dog, has received enough donations and the 7-year-old Rottweiler is scheduled for surgery next week.
Jurneé is scheduled to have a mass on her chest removed Tuesday at a Severn animal hospital, according to Sanders.
Sanders, 76, of Jessup, is on a fixed income and said she and could not afford an estimated $1,200 for the dog’s surgery, leading her to Free Animal Doctor, a California-based nonprofit website that helps people raise money for pet medical care.
Her campaign concluded Sept. 13, with $1,287 raised.
Jurneé is more than a companion for Sanders. The dog “is basically my legs,” she said. Jurneé is trained to come to Sanders aid, especially if she falls.
Dr. Gary Holmes, a veterinarian at Telegraph Road Animal Hospital in Severn, said it’s common for Rottweilers to have tumors. Holmes has been Jurneé’s veterinarian since she was 7 weeks old.
Donations raised go directly to the health-care provider, according to Ryan Boyd, co-founder of the nonprofit. The organization also contacts the pet’s veterinarian to verify that the animal is need.
Sanders and Jurneé have faced other struggles. In 2012, Sanders won a battle to allow for Jurneé to stay in her subsidized housing complex in Jessup.
Sanders is busy clearing her schedule so she can focus on Jurneé after the surgery.
“I want Jurneé to be well, that is the most important thing to me,” Sanders said.