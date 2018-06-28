Howard councilwoman makes the cut for open seat in House of Delegates

Maryland’s legislative District 13 is likely to stay in Democratic hands, based on votes cast in Tuesday’s primary.

While District 13’s Republican primary for the House of Delegates was claimed by a sole candidate — Chris Yates — four Democrats battled for the three seats, and Vanessa Atterbeary, Shane Pendergrass and Jen Terrasa came out on top.

Terrasa, who came in behind incumbents Atterbeary and Pendergrass in the primary, still had more than 6,400 votes over Yates, who received 2,453 votes.

Frank Turner, who has been a delegate since 1995, announced plans to retire and endorsed Terrasa in January.

Terrasa has been on the County Council for nearly 12 years, serving in various leadership positions, including chairwoman of the Zoning Board, council chairwoman and council representative to the Maryland Association of Counties. She is required to leave the council because of term limits.

Incumbent state Sen. Guy Guzzone had no opposition in the Democratic primary. He was elected to the senate in 2014 after serving in the House of Delegates from 2007 to 2015.

There were no candidates in the Republican senate primary in the district, which stretches through Highland, Fulton, Scaggsville, North Laurel, Savage, Columbia, Jessup, Ilchester and Elkridge.

The majority of voters in the district — 47,911 of 88,165 — are registered Democrats, while 18,717 are Republicans, 523 are Libertarians, 205 are affiliated with the Green Party, 20,094 are unaffiliated and 715 are some other designation.

