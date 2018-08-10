News Maryland Howard County

Driver who died after weekend crash had a 'medical emergency,' police say

Jess Nocera
The Cooksville man who died this week after a single-vehicle crash was said to be having a “medical emergency” while he was driving, according to police.

Howard County Police announced on Tuesday that Leroy Peyton Truehart, 81, died after being “seriously injured” when his 2009 Toyota Rav4 ran off Route 97 in Glenwood and struck a tree on Aug. 4. Truehart was the only person in the vehicle.

“It was determined that he had a medical emergency while driving,” Sherry Llewellyn, a police spokeswoman, said in an email Friday.

Truehart was rushed to Howard County General Hospital, where he died, police previously said.

Police have no additional information about the medical emergency.

