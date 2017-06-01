Ellicott City Watershed Master Plan kicks off with flood study recommendations

The Howard County Department of Planning and Zoning and several consultants nationwide Wednesday revealed the findings of a hydrology and hydraulic study, known as an H&H study – the first step in developing a master plan to combat flooding in the Tiber-Hudson Watershed. Unlike traditional master plans, the Ellicott City Watershed Master Plan will incorporate the city's topography, hydrology, road network and heritage as a mill town to rebuild the historic district.

About 200 Ellicott City business owners and residents attended the master plan kick-off event on May 31, as DPZ and McCormick Taylor consulting representatives reviewed the H&H study's findings. Mark DeLuca, deputy director for Howard County Public Works, said the H&H study helps all parties analyze different storm conditions, such as the 100-year flood, using a model to learn how to possibly reduce flooding on Main Street.

The county began the H&H study with McCormick Taylor last August to review the 3.7-square-mile watershed, including the flow of water in stream channels and culverts – piping that allows water to flow underground. Using the data, the department created a model that shows how the stream channels respond in different types of storms.

"If we could model the July 30 storm and plug other storms into that model, we could see how the whole watershed would respond to a storm" and make improvements, DeLuca said. "Our main focus is to maintain that stream, so that we wouldn't get all the debris piling up in it and causing a lot of additional flooding."

Chris Brooks, an associate with McCormick Taylor, said the study incorporated the amount, depth and velocity of water and where flooding commonly occurs on Main Street and Frederick Road from Route 29 to the Patapsco River. Multiple storm scenarios were used in the model, including the amount of rainfall during the July 30 flood. At the end of Main Street, for example, the model revealed that water moved 12 feet per second that night.

"There's always going to be a threat of flooding," Brooks said. "We're talking about improving our odds."

Ellicott City faced a devastating flood in its 245-year history last July when nearly six inches of rain fell in less than two hours, killing two people and gutting dozens of businesses and residences along Main Street. Less than four months later, store and restaurant owners, residents and visitors returned to the historic Main Street, following significant stabilization, rebuilding and repairs to damaged properties.

The H&H study revealed a few possible recommendations to ease flooding in the area by constructing three types of facilities in various locations to slow water flow. Starting with storm water retention ponds, Brooke said that while they are usually dry, the ponds fill up during storms and slowly release rainwater back into the existing streams.

Currently, there is a large storm water management pond in the Tiber Branch, four large ponds in the New Cut Branch and six large ponds in the Hudson Branch. The watershed has a total of 64 storm water ponds.

A few of these ponds were recommended inside the ramps at the Route 40/Route 29 interchange, DeLuca said, but would only be one solution in a series of issues.

Another way to slow water flow is to add underground facilities where retention ponds aren't feasible. Known as "pipe farms," DeLuca said 8- or 9-foot diameter pipes are buried underground and surrounded by gravel to hold the water in place and slowly release it over time.

These could be placed in areas such as near the Roger Carter Community Center, Brooks added.

"Then, there are conveyance improvements that don't necessarily store water but help the water flow more efficiently, so that the water doesn't come out of a stream bank and onto the road," DeLuca said. "Even with all the studies and analysis of storm water ponds and underground structures to hold water, it's going to take more than trying to control the water in that fashion."

Additional water capacity improvements might include more culverts along West End, supplemental cross culverts and additional flow conveyance at the lower portion of Main Street. Across the 18 possible storm water projects, costs were estimated at $85 million.

An H&H study was last completed in the area in 2011 after Tropical Storm Lee, DeLuca said, to address flooding at West End from Rogers Avenue to Ellicott Mills; however, it only analyzed the Hudson Branch, measuring at a little over 1.5-square miles. A similar H&H study is underway at Valley Mede.

Mark Hemmis, owner of Phoenix Emporium at the end of Main Street, said he was impressed with the consultants' presentations on Wednesday.

"It's hard when you get a group of people this big together, a group that's still pretty raw with emotion from what happened last year," said Hemmis, whose business was ravaged by floodwaters. "It's a monster project, but they're going the right way. There's not going to be no flooding. The idea of eliminating flooding in a floodplain is ridiculous."

Another Main Street resident, who did not want to be identified, said they've lived along Main Street for more than 50 years, but have given up on waiting for a functional solution to its flooding. The resident said that they haven't seen any effective storm water management ponds in the area.

A four-part master plan process

Planning and Zoning Director Val Lazdins said the county hired a team of consultants for the master plan in February and March, which is led by the Baltimore-based landscape architecture, urban design and planning firm Mahan Rykiel Associates. Arnett Muldrow & Associates serve as sub-consultants, dealing with economic development strategies downtown and community marketing.

Civil and structural engineers with RK&K will work with planners in translating the results of the H&H study. Land Studies, SouthCoastConsulting and Preservation Consulting – all specializing in environmental and storm water management – will provide input, Lazdins said, while Public Engagement Associates continue to engage the community throughout the process.

"It's a typical multi-disciplinary team that's been established," Lazdins said. "We went through a very exhaustive process to interview about four or five firms from around the country who were interested in working in Ellicott City."