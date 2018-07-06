Howard County Council incumbent ousted in primary by two votes

Political newcomer Liz Walsh has upset incumbent County Councilman Jon Weinstein in Howard County’s Democratic primary, elections officials announced Friday.

With all absentee and provisional ballots counted, Walsh beat Weinstein by two votes, according to Howard County Board of Elections Director Guy Mickley.

“I’m not sure Howard County has ever seen a race this close,” Mickley said on Friday.

Weinstein, in his first term, said he was weighing whether to ask for a recount.

Walsh will face Republican Raj Kathuria in the November general election for the seat that represents Ellicott City. Kathuria was unopposed in the GOP primary.

If the vote stands, Weinstein’s loss will mean that the next five-member County Council will be entirely new.

The final tally was 3,173 votes for Walsh and 3,171 for Weinstein.

The incumbent’s 41-vote lead on primary night started to shrink when absentee and provisional ballots were counted this week. By Thursday afternoon, when a count of provisional ballots was complete, his lead was four votes.

Walsh received an additional 10 votes from the last round of absentee ballots opened on Friday, while Weinstein received four, according to Mickley.

Walsh, an attorney who entered the race four months ago and had just $2,011.35 in the bank by the end of the June 15 reporting period, compared to Weinstein’s $71,130.67, said on Friday she was in a “delighted shock.”

“Our methods resonated,” she said. “It was really organic ... it was [issues like] overdevelopment, crowded schools, [and] local government not responding to them the way that we deserve and desperately need.”

Weinstein has until July 9 to request a recount.

“I’m grateful for the support I’ve received,” Weinstein said in a text. “With a virtual tie and such low turnout, I’m considering a recount because I owe it to my constituents to make sure every vote is counted and confirmed.”

Mickley said the earliest the recount would occur would be on July 11 or 12, and that he hopes to complete it within one day.

Weinstein was the sole incumbent on the County Council eligible for re-election.

If a recount were to change the outcome, Walsh would be eligible to request another recount. The county elections board is responsible for the recount.

This story will be updated.

kmagill@baltsun.com

twitter.com/kate_magill