In a welcome shift, state agrees to help fund a new Talbott Springs Elementary school in Columbia

After months of back and forth between school planners for Howard County and the state, a Maryland commission has agreed to help pay for a new $42 million Talbott Springs Elementary School in Columbia.

The state’s Interagency Commission on School Construction, which reviews and approves public school building projects, had earlier said it would only approve renovations to the 45-year-old building, which it called “the most cost-effective solution.”

The decision angered some parents and community leaders who claimed the project was being shorted because it is in one of Howard’s poorer neighborhoods.

Without a share of state funding, Howard leaders were preparing to pay for the project using county dollars.

The IAC earlier this month received an updated feasibility study from Howard County and changed its stance, according to a letter sent from the commission to the school system.

“A replacement school was shown to be the less costly option to construct and maintain over the life of the facility,” Robert A. Gorrell, executive director of the commission, wrote in a letter to Scott Washington, director of capital planning and construction for Howard schools. “In addition, a multi-phased, occupied renovation/addition project would have a decidedly disruptive impact on the high-needs population of the school.”

The state did not make any of the commission members available on Tuesday to address questions, including what prompted the change.

Slated to open in September 2022, the school will be designed to hold 631 students, have a energy-efficient heating and cooling system, bring natural light into all classrooms and provide a safer student drop off, according to the school system.

The county predicts that 587 students from Talbott Springs and Stevens Forest elementary schools will move into the new building in 2022, Washington previously said. In the revised feasibility study, it includes redistricting students from Stevens Forest, a mile away from Talbott Springs, to the new building.

The new building will be constructed next to the existing building, which will be demolished, according to the school system.

“I am pleased by the IAC decision to support our plans to replace Talbott Springs Elementary School,” schools Superintendent Michael Martirano said in a statement released Tuesday. “This has been a true team effort and I thank the county executive and council for their advocacy and for working with the board of education to support funding for this important project."

County Executive Allan Kittleman, in a separate statement, thanked “all who persevered in this effort,” including Martirano and the county school board.

“This is great news for the students, parents, teachers and staff at Talbott Springs Elementary,” Kittleman said.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera