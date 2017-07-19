Martirano announces second round of administrative appointments

Howard County Public School System Interim Superintendent Michael Martirano on Tuesday announced appointments to new administrative positions, effective Aug. 3.

This is the second round of appointments made by Martirano for his senior leadership team, following his plans to restructure the school administration, which were presented to the Board of Education last month.

The plan began by eliminating the deputy superintendent position — previously held by Linda Wise — and replacing the position with six chief officers, who will report to Martirano.

During the July 18 Board of Education meeting, Martirano announced Rafiu Ighile as the chief business and technology officer in charge of the school system's financial and technology operations. Currently the deputy director of finance for Howard County, Ighile also worked as the county's bureau chief and controller as well as holding controller positions with American Trucking Association, National Children's Center and the Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Institute.

Frank Eastham, the school system's executive director of school administration and improvement, was promoted to chief school management and instructional leadership officer. Eastham was previously principal at Oakland Mills High School and the Homewood Center after serving as a special education teacher at Hammond High School.

Martirano named William Barnes the chief academic officer, whose role involves overseeing accountability, curriculum and instruction, special education and student services across Howard County public schools. Barnes currently serves as the director of secondary and curricular programs from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade, and previously taught in Baltimore County.

Jahantab Siddiqui, currently deputy chief of staff for Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, will serve as the chief communication and community workforce engagement officer.

Additional appointees include Jennifer Harwood as the coordinator for the Office of Early Intervention Services; Maha Abdelkader as the coordinator for International/ESOL; Pamela Murphy as the director of staff relations; and Anissa Brown Dennis as the chief operating officer.

Theo Cramer, Marcy Leonard and Patrick Saunderson were also appointed as community superintendents for regional clusters of schools. Leonard is principal of Hammond High and Saunderson is principal of Reservoir High. Cramer is with Prince George's County Public Schools, where he serves as executive director of human resources.

Other current Howard County principals appointed to new leadership roles are Wilde Lake High principal James LeMon, named executive director of community, parent and school outreach; and Cradlerock Elementary principal Jason McCoy, who was named performance, equity and community response officer.

Hammond High School English teacher Christopher Reagle and Swansfield Elementary School acting assistant principal Michael Senisi will serve as the activity and athletic managers at Marriotts Ridge High School and Atholton High School, respectively.