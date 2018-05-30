Clarksville man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

A Clarksville man who was arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges was released yesterday from the Howard County Detention Center after posting a $25,000 bond, according to court records.
Yishinn Liaw, 62, was charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography, according to state police.
Liaw was arrested at his home following an investigation by the state police Computer Crimes Unit that started in December, authorities said.
The computer crimes unit regularly checks the internet for individuals believed to be trading and distributing child pornography, said Greg Shipley, a state police spokesman.
The investigator downloaded child pornography and the source of the files led to Liaw’s residence, Shipley said.
State police and Department of Homeland Security law enforcement officers served a search warrant and found evidence on Liaw’s electronic devices on Tuesday.
Several calls to a number listed for Liaw were not answered and information about whether he had an attorney was not in court records.
The computer crimes unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a group that includes police departments from across the state and is funded by a U.S. Department of Justice grant.
DeVaughn Parker, a state police spokesman, said when the task force is notified of a potential threat, the task force will pursue it. Local law enforcement is not always involved in the investigations, Parker said.
If convicted, Liaw is facing felony and misdemeanor offenses.
Distribution of child pornography is considered a felony. For a first violation, the penalty is up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $25,000. Each subsequent violation the penalty increases up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000. If Liaw is convicted, the penalties could be imposed on each individual count, Shipley said.
Each of the six charges of possession of child pornography Liaw was charged with is considered a misdemeanor. For a first offense, the individual could face up to five years in prison and a $2,500 fine for each charge.
Liaw’s trial is set for July 31 in county district court.