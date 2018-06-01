Howard's student spellers tripped up at national bee

Can you name the crystalline glycosidic acid C42-H62-O16 — the sweet constituent of glycyrriza?

Better yet, can you spell it?

A seventh-grader from Clarksville Middle School took his best shot at it during this week’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The word “glycyrrhizin” ended Saketh Sundar’s run for the title and $40,000 prize.

Saketh, 12, tied for 17th place after making it to the seventh round at the 91st annual spelling bee before being eliminated for misspelling “glycyrrhizin” as “glycericin,” according to the spelling bee.

However, this was not Saketh’s first national spelling bee rodeo. For the past three years, he has been vying for the national title. In 2017, Saketh tied for 12th place and in the 2016 competition he tied for 41st place. For this year’s competition, Saketh was sponsored by the Howard County Public Library.

This year, Saketh was joined by another Howard County student, Veer Tuliani, 11. They took the national stage with more than 500 student spellers from across the country to compete for coveted title. The national competition took place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Prince George’s County.

Veer, a sixth-grader at Wilde Lake Middle School, was eliminated in the second round after misspelling the word “hesperid” as “hesparid.” Hesperid, is defined as an insect of the family Hesperiidae, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Wilde Lake sponsored Veer for the competition. He tied for 453rd place, according to the spelling bee’s official rankings.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera