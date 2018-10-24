Howard moves forward in drafting Route 1 revitalization plan

Planning a new look for Route 1 in Howard County by 2023 is advancing as the county announced the 12-mile strip will receive its own master plan to “improve vibrancy and livability.”

The corridor includes 8 percent of the county’s land and has 30 percent of Howard jobs.

The county hopes the plan will boost transportation infrastructure and entice investors.

“We’ve worked to provide new public facilities but more needs to be done to realize the corridor’s full potential, such as providing diverse amenities and employment opportunities for residents,” County Executive Allan Kittleman said in a statement.

The plan, scheduled to be final in the spring, is being coordinated by the Department of Planning and Zoning.

The county will include input received at public workshops on Nov. 14 and 15 in its final analysis presented by RKG Associates, a consultant.

The plan, which is scheduled for completion in 2023, will build on a report that recommended the county beef up its transportation infrastructure along the corridor in southeastern Howard between Laurel and Arbutus.

The increasingly residential area relies on walking and bus transit, making it hard for pedestrians and bikers to exist alongside vehicles, a recent draft of US 1 Safety Evaluation on Bicyclists and Pedestrian Safety, said.

The county next year plans to add two, one-way buffered bike lanes between the Prince George’s line and Whiskey Bottom Road, a pedestrian-activated traffic signal at Brewers Court and installation of sidewalks and upgraded pedestrian signals at Guilford Road and Rowanberry Drive.

These projects will cost $2.135 million and would be completed within two years. Funding is expected to come from the capital budget and the state.

