Howard school board candidate who lost in primary makes new bid for seat as write-in

A Howard County school board hopeful who lost in the June primary filed a last-minute application and is running as a write-in candidate.
Mavourene Robinson, of Columbia, is the ninth candidate in the November general election Board of Education race.
Robinson, who came in third to last in the primary field of 13, said she had no plans to run as a write-in candidate until she was approached by a group of Howard parents.
“The parents tugged at my heart, they were such a diverse group [and] reinforced for me there are families and parents who want to take care of every child,” Robinson said. “I filed an hour before the deadline and I’m in it now to make a difference.”
The eight candidates picked in the primary are Vicky Cutroneo, Bob Glascock, Danny Mackey, Jen Mallo, Robert Miller, Anita Pandey, Sabina Taj, and Chao Wu.
Four seats on the school board are opening. None of the incumbents whose terms are expiring are seeking re-election.
The school board has seven members, elected at large, with an additional seat for a student member.
Robinson, who would not give her age, said she has a 25-year background in management consulting. She is now homeschooling her son full time. Previously, her son was enrolled in the school system for seven years.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in business studies from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
If elected, Robinson would focus on both the operating and capital budgets, as she has sat on the school system’s operating budget review committee.
She is also a former vice chairwoman of the Community Advisory Council, he liaison organization between the school board and community.
On school crowding, an issue the school board has been tackling the past few months, Robinson said “we have to consider how we can take advantage of the under capacitated schools.”
The last day to file as a write-in candidate was Oct. 18, according to Guy Mickley, director of Howard’s elections board.
On the local level, Mickley said it’s rare for candidates in local races to officially file as a write-in.
Voters can write in any name on ballots but they’re not included in final results unless the candidate has filed as a write-in, Mickley said.
Early voting started today, with Howard’s four polling stations open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov 1.
The centers: The Bain Senior Center in Columbia, the Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship, the Miller Branch Library in Ellicott City and the Ridgely’s Run Community Center in Jessup.