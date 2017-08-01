Martirano announces large shift of personnel, principals

The county Board of Education has named nearly a dozen school principals to be transferred to different schools before the upcoming school year.

The latest announcement is part of interim Superintendent Michael Martirano's restructuring plan for the schools administration, which he introduced to the board in June.

All changes will go into effect Aug. 3.

During the Board of Education's meeting on July 27, Martirano and Helen Nixon, the chief human resource and leadership development officer, submitted the list of principals for transfer, including some appointments and promotions.

According to the list of school administrator transfers, the following principals will move schools under the same title: Centennial Lane Elementary assistant principal Brad Scobie to Cradlerock Elementary; Northfield Elementary principal Tiffany Tressler to Triadelphia Elementary; Triadelphia Elementary principal Lisa Smithson to Murray Hill Middle; and Murray Hill Middle principal Richard Wilson to Wilde Lake High.

Seven school staff members were promoted to new positions under Martirano's recommendation. Cradlerock Elementary assistant principal Jennifer Zinn will become the school's new principal; Bellows Spring Elementary assistant principal Cathleen Lopez will become Northfield Elementary's new principal; and Long Reach High principal Nelda Sims will become Reservoir High's new principal.

Pointers Run Elementary reading specialist D. Christy Conklin was also promoted to assistant principal at Bellows Spring Elementary, and Hammond High teacher Malcolm Anderson was promoted to assistant principal at Long Reach High.

Two new staff members, Alayna Lynam and John DiPaula will join the Howard County Public School System from Montgomery County and Worcester County public schools, respectively. Lynam was previously a principal intern at Rock View Elementary in Kensington, while DiPaula was a supervisor of human resources and employee relations for Worcester County Public Schools.

Board of Education chairwoman Cynthia Vaillancourt said because some school principals were recently promoted last month, it required the school system to make additional promotions to fill their positions.

"I am personally very excited about every one of these appointments and moves," Vaillancourt said. "Dr. Martirano has worked closely with the board and trusted staff to make very deliberate and thoughtful moves that are positioning all of us for success moving forward."

As part of the ongoing restructuring, Martirano began by replacing the deputy superintendent position with six chief officers. Other staff-appointed positions included a new chief business and technology officer, chief school management and instructional leadership officer, and chief academic officer.

No employees have lost positions in the school system as a result of the changes, said school spokesman Brian Bassett.

Kindergarten program

The Howard County Library System's annual Kindergarten, Here We Come! program kicks off the month of August to help incoming kindergarteners ease into their school schedules with one-hour sessions across several library branches.

During each session, children can enjoy stories and activities to prepare them for their first day of school as well as experience boarding a school bus. The next sessions will be on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Miller Branch.

Registration is required, and parents are asked to register for only one session due to the program's high demand. The program is co-sponsored by the Howard County Public School System and Friends of the Howard County Library System.

A full list of sessions, including dates, times and locations, is available at hclibrary.org/classes-events.