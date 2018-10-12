Howard police look for links in woman's shooting, robbery in Laurel

Howard County police are investigating whether a summertime shooting that wounded a woman is connected to an earlier robbery in the same Laurel neighborhood.

Police this week announced they are increasing a reward for information to $5,000.

The unidentified 19-year-old woman was struck by stray bullet in the 9000 block of Canterbury Riding Aug. 5.

Police, called in to investigate around 10 p.m., “believe [she] was walking from a parked car,” when she was hit.

A group of young males was seen running from the area after the shots were fired, according to witnesses.

Around 7 p.m., police were dispatched after a resident reported he had been approached by three men who took his wallet, phone and forced him to take them to his home, according to police. The suspects threatened the man and others inside the home with a handgun before leaving. No one was injured.

Police had initially offered a $1,500 reward in the case. There is no set criteria when deciding when a reward should be tied with an investigation, according to Sherry Llewellyn, a police spokeswoman.

The police department is seeking information about suspects and is “hoping the public will come forward,” Llewellyn said in an email.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera