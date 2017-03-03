Plan for Royal Farms in Jessup draws concern

A proposal for a Royal Farms gas station and convenience store on Route 1 in Jessup, an aging corridor targeted for major revitalization by Howard County, drew opposition at a public hearing Thursday night.

Opponents argued the proposed gas station on four acres of land contradicts the county's plan to redevelop Route 1 into a vibrant marketplace — a vision county officials have been chasing for years.

The county's planning board, a local zoning body, could vote on the proposal on June 1, continuing a months-long debate that began earlier this year.

On Thursday, gas station owners testified against the proposal, which they said could drive up competition in a saturated market. "We don't want more of what we've already got too much of," said Joe Duncan, who started a gas station in Laurel 23 years ago.

The developer is seeking approval of the project through a floating zone designated for commercial redevelopment. An option within that zone allows gas stations if the project is considered through a deliberative processing between the county and the developer. The project must be approved by the planning board and rest on at least three acres of land.

Chris Alleva, a Columbia resident involved in protecting gas station dealers' interests in the past, said the gas station creates "a life-safety issue" for pedestrians and draws truck traffic through a commercial strip development the county's plans for Route 1 seek to curtail.

"This is just a clever technique to slip in a gas station," Alleva said.

But the county's Department of Planning and Zoning recommended approval of the plan, which fully complies with the county's zoning regulations, said Julia Boone, a planner for the department.

Sang Oh, a land use attorney representing the developer, stressed the plan was consistent with the county's regulations and requirements, which encourage redevelopment along Route 1.

In a March 1 report, the department echoed Oh's conclusions. Market studies indicate the need for the project and the plan is in sync with design standards for Route 1, according to the report.

If approved, the nearly 5,200-square-foot facility on Montevideo Road would join an area on Route 1 undergoing major development.

Construction for a CVS pharmacy next to the gas station began earlier this year. County officials have allocated roughly $14.8 million through 2020 to realign Montevideo Road with a nearby road and add traffic signals, storm drains, stormwater management and water and sewer connections. The project will be completed by September.

Howard Square, a major mixed-used development with more than 425 townhouses and 641 apartments at full build-out, sits across the proposed site.

The board also unanimously lifted a zone that aims to boost commercial development in the county's rural crossroads of Highland, Glenwood, Dayton and Lisbon.

County officials said the floating zone, inadvertently opened up significant opportunity for commercial development in rural areas where the county could not apply a "one-size-fits-all" approach to development.

Residents pushed for the change after it was adopted by the Howard County Council in 2013.

"This particular zone is clunky even though we thought were doing a good job with it," said Councilwoman Mary Kay Sigaty.

The zone boosted commercial development from a roughly 15-acre increase to more than 130 acres.

Planning board chairman Phil Engelke encouraged the county and residents to consider creating master plans for rural communities like Lisbon.

The rural area "probably would not last a whole lot longer without some help and some good master planning," Engelke said.

The board will hear rebuttals and closing arguments on the Royal Farms case on June 1 at 7 p.m.