Route 29 pedestrian bridge construction to resume Oct. 26

The Route 29 pedestrian bridge in Columbia will close to pedestrians, again, beginning Thursday, Oct. 26, as construction resumes after a delay in crews receiving materials.

Construction was halted about three weeks into the project, which began Sept. 5, for the contractor to receive materials necessary to build the colored, spiraling geodesic tube for the bridge’s enclosure. The upgraded bridge was originally slated to reopen in November, but the delay has pushed plans back to early December.

The entrance at Stevens Forest Road and a section of the path on the west side of Route 29 toward the bridge will be closed during construction, with occasional single-lane closures on Route 29.

New lighting and enhanced security upgrades are among the improvements coming to the bridge that connects Columbia Town Center to communities in Oakland Mills and Long Reach villages.

The county’s Office of Transportation will give residents complimentary bus passes to travel between the Oakland Mills Village Center and the Mall in Columbia during the project. To obtain passes, contact 410-313-4312 or transportation@howardcountymd.gov.

More information, including about alternative paths, is available at www.howardcountymd.gov/US29Bridge. For questions, contact Lisa Brightwell, public works customer service, at 410-313-3440 or publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.