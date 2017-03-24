Study examines possible options for revitalization of Oakland Mills Village Center

As Columbia begins to celebrate its 50th anniversary and as the planned community's urban core redevelops, Oakland Mills Village Center is eyeing resurgence.

Wednesday night, residents reviewed a feasibility study that evaluates the chance of private investment in the aging village center.

The study, by consulting firm Bolan Smart Associates, notes market conditions limit the viability of office development and the construction of a major indoor sports complex, a feature advocated for by some residents and community leaders. But the study places high hopes in the potential transformational impact of market-rate townhouses and, to a lesser extent, senior housing.

Some residents, while appreciative of the consultant's work, said the study suggested more of the same — more townhouses — instead of laying out creative, ambitious solutions.

Ginny Thomas, co-chairwoman of the Oakland Mills Community Association, said she wants the county to set up a task force with stakeholders, such as property owners and the Columbia Association, to push for private-sector development.

"The report is a safe, conservative plan for the near future but lacks vision regarding the long-range potential development for Oakland Mills. It ignores the potential for redevelopment of the apartment land surrounding the village center," Thomas said.

By design, the scope of the study, funded with $50,000 from the county and $25,000 from Columbia Association, was limited to evaluating market conditions and does not provide a master plan for development, according to Eric Smart, managing principal of Bolan Smart Associates.

"This is a piece of a longer-term series of opportunities and events," Smart said.

Once burdened with a vacant supermarket, a demolished gas station and shuttered businesses, Oakland Mills has been at the center of the county's revitalization efforts for Columbia's 10 village centers fueled by residents.

In 2015, a task force created by the Oakland Mills Community Association laid out aspirations for the center, which opened in 1969 and is challenged by its insulated location and retail competition from nearby shopping areas.

"I think we all recognize that something needs to be done. The village center is not serving its purpose. A lot of the tenants there are just having a hard time making ends meet," said Mike Shaw, building manager for Oakland Mills Interfaith Center, located in the village center.

About 11 percent of the property is vacant. In September last year, Weis Markets converted the former Food Lion into a Weis and a former Exxon gas station remains empty.

But progress — albeit slow — has been made, said Kay Wisniewski, a member of the Oakland Mills Village Board.

"This really is a very helpful report. … It's not spectacular. But really good things are happening," Wisniewski said.

Earlier this month Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman announced nearly $1.25 million in upgrades to Bridge Columbia, a pedestrian bridge that crosses Route 29 and connects Oakland Mills and east Columbia to the downtown lakefront area. Residents have hoped the bridge would better connect the village center to downtown, and upgrades to modernize the bridge are scheduled to begin this fall.

But Cathy Spain, a member of the advocacy group Friends of Bridge Columbia, said she was disappointed by the study, which she hoped would push for trail-oriented development.

"We need to find our niche. I think for this village, the niche is the trail and the niche is the parkland and somehow we need to take advantage of that," Spain said. "I'm disappointed in the study because I don't think there is something there that will excite the community and spur the development we'd like to see."

Future plans would cycle through the revitalization process for Columbia's village centers that the County Council passed in 2009. While the county has no plans to buy the village center, the county is open to examining economic incentives throughout the project, said Val Lazdins, director of the county's Department of Planning and Zoning.

Hampered by parking requirements, limited land availability and a multimillion price tag, a major sports facility is unlikely to come to the center. The facility could require the removal of parts of the village center and create a barrier to surrounding neighborhoods, according to the study.

The center already houses the Columbia Ice Rink, where the Columbia Association plans to invest $2.4 million toward upgrades, according to Jane Dembner, Columbia Association's director of planning and community affairs.

"It's not going anywhere. It's here to stay," Dembner said of the ice rink.

The study suggests revenue from selling market rate units could help a developer pay for the cost of adding retail to a future project. Between 100 and 150 townhouses could set Oakland Mills aside from other village centers in Columbia, where the supply of townhouses is already limited, and could further boost the redevelopment effort.

About 20 acres of vacant or underutilized areas could open up to completely new development, according to the study. The study recommended that current property owners focus on collaboration and partnerships, which are necessary for revitalization to proceed.

The Oakland Mills Interfaith Center, which opened in 1975, could serve as a case-in-point. The study raises the possibility of adding housing for seniors, along with an independent or assisted living center, which could be sponsored in part by the interfaith center.

Barrie Sims, president of the interfaith center's board of directors, said the center is open to ideas.

"We're willing to talk to most anyone to find out what can be done and meet the needs of the area or people coming in from outside" Sims said.

New apartment construction is unlikely because of existing investment in rental housing and the presence of other units in more opportune areas, according to the study.

"The transformation of the Oakland Mills Village Center relies on the actions and perseverance of private property owners — not the public sector alone. Waiting for solutions to just appear is unlikely and implausible," the study states.

In order to keep up with new development, infrastructure upgrades like moving a multi-use path, reconfiguring the street network into a grid-like pattern and moving a bus stop could also become necessary, according to the study.

The board's vice chairman, Jonathan Edelson, suggested residents drop the suggestion of building on athletic fields at Oakland Mills Middle or Oakland Mills High.

That idea would "send a very poor message" that the community seeks to divest from school property instead of investment in schools that will ultimately help the community, Edelson said.