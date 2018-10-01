LA Mart plans to open grocery store at Oakland Mills Village Center in Columbia

A Maryland-based grocery chain plans to open its fourth store in a 39,279-square-foot space in Oakland Mills Village Center in Columbia.
LA Mart, serving the Washington metropolitan area, specializes in internationally focused foods.
Oakland Mills has seen five grocery stores come and go during its 50-year existence. Weis Markets left the Columbia shopping center in June, two years after its grand opening.
The Baltimore Business Journal first reported that H&R Retail Principal Broker Lawrence Hoffman said the firm wanted a store that can serve a more diverse population.
"We were looking for somebody who would go beyond just the Oakland Mills area and would have a broader reach," said Hoffman.
Little Caesars Pizza, a sports bar and a liquor store currently occupy space at the shopping center designed to be anchored by a grocery store.
LA Mart opened its first store in 2004 in Silver Spring and has since expanded to Baltimore and Springfield, Virginia.
The fourth store is set to open in early spring 2019.
