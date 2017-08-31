Howard County principals find passion in new position

When Cathleen Lopez was asked in July to become principal of Northfield Elementary School in Ellicott City, the Howard County native said she was joyfully overwhelmed as she realized her dream of five years was finally coming true.

The 23-year Howard County educator says she found her passion for administration during her teaching years and will usher in the upcoming school year at Northfield Elementary – one of many administrative changes under Interim Superintendent Michael Martirano.

As part of Martirano's administration restructuring, the Howard County Board of Education approved nearly a dozen school principal promotions and transfers in early August. In addition to Lopez's promotion, Long Reach High assistant principal Nelda Sims will become Reservoir High's new principal and Cradlerock Elementary assistant principal Jennifer Zinn will become the school's new principal.

Promotions extended to Pointers Run Elementary, where reading specialist D. Christy Conklin was transferred to Bellows Spring Elementary as its new assistant principal, and Hammond High teacher Malcolm Anderson was promoted to assistant principal at Long Reach High.

Weeks before school starts at Northfield Elementary, Lopez was busy setting up her office and introducing herself to faculty and staff. Her first day on the job as principal was Aug. 7, she said as she stocked rows of children's books, stuffed animals and family photos on her bookshelves.

Lopez began climbing the ranks in Howard County public schools after graduating from Radford University in Virginia, where she received a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies and elementary education with concentrations in math and special education.

A 1989 graduate of Howard High School, the Ellicott City resident was hired as a special educator at Forest Ridge Elementary in 1994 and started teaching third and fourth grade the following year. In 1999, Lopez was transferred to Atholton Elementary as a third-grade teacher and instructional team leader for one year and returned to school in 2000 for a master's degree in education administration and supervision at Loyola University.

Doug Kapustin/for bsmg Cathleen Lopez was recently promoted to principal of Northfield Elementary School, having started her career with the Howard County Public School System as a special education teacher in the mid-1990s. She says she decorates her office in a way that is welcoming to everyone, including staff, parents, students and her own family.

"I began thinking about administration and what that would mean for my career," Lopez said. "Many of my coworkers quickly went into administration, but I was not done yet teaching in the classroom. I felt like I had not done everything I'd set out to do."

It wasn't until 2006 when Lopez took her first administrative position at Jeffers Hill Elementary as an assistant principal. Lopez said she later moved to Bellows Spring Elementary in 2012 under the same job title.

At the end of her first year at Bellows Spring, Lopez said she found herself with another possible job opportunity when the school's then-principal, Jackie Klamerus, announced her retirement. Lopez applied but didn't get the job.

"It was the people who said, 'Cathleen, why haven't you applied yet? You need to do this. You're a good leader,'" Lopez said. "I said, 'OK, I'll give it a whirl.' It didn't work out for me that year, but it was a seed that was planted. It was a really good thing that I had that experience."

Norton, who had worked with the new principal at Jeffers Hill Elementary, said Lopez was always personable and that Lopez started the cultural proficiency program at Jeffers Hill Elementary, which Norton said was forward-thinking at the time.

"She jumped right in and did a great job," Norton said. "Coming to Northfield, it's just nice having her back. Northfield has a strong legacy of principals."

Located down the street from her home, Lopez said the Northfield Elementary community welcomed her with open arms during a recent meet-and-greet with students and their families.

"It's important to have a welcoming environment for students and staff, she said, and "show what kind of person I am."

"I feel like I've been very well supported by our personnel and everyone. [Howard County schools] do a great job of developing leaders."

At Reservoir High, Sims said her promotion not only changes her title to principal, but also marks her homecoming to the high school, where she was the assistant principal from 2011 to 2016.

Sims was assistant principal at Long Reach High last year, she said, and prior to that, the assistant principal at Wilde Lake High since 2003. The Marriottsville resident was hired at Wilde Lake High as a special education teacher and instructional team leader in 1999 after moving from Youngstown, Ohio, where she was a paraeducator.

"It was a long road to where I am now," Sims said. "I'm excited and ecstatic. I was only gone for a year and coming back just feels great."

Progression continues to play a key role in Howard County public schools, which Sims said she hopes to bring to Reservoir High by creating "an environment of unlimited possibilities."

Martirano's views of equity and "kids first" have her full support, she added.

"That's what I've always wanted to create," Sims said. "I want kids to recognize their potential and the staff to reflect on why we're here and what it is we're going to do to continue to inspire students. I want students to come through this building and feel like they belong, find their place and find where they can shine."

New calendar

The 2017-2018 school year also marks a change in the school calendar, which has the school year beginning for students after Labor Day, on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The decision was made under Gov. Larry Hogan's executive order last year, which also mandated the public school year end by June 15.

Brian Bassett, a spokesman for the Howard County school system, said it is too early to evaluate any impacts from the later start date.

"We will certainly use this year to evaluate possible ways to adapt next year's calendar in order to minimize any impact the compacted academic year will have on instruction, professional learning for staff, student success and families," Bassett said.

School staff in Howard County returned on Aug. 24.

The calendar extends spring break from three to five days, with three of the five required inclement weather make up days in April. Spring break was moved from the week prior to Easter to the following week.

Ann Norton, a fourth-grade teacher at Northfield Elementary, said classroom setup and lesson planning is underway in preparation for the first day of school. Faculty and staff worked Aug. 24 and 25, she said, will continue the rest of this week.

"Typically, we come back for just a week," Norton said. "Because we're required to work a certain amount of days as teachers, they've added some of those days."