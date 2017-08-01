Residents, officers come together on National Night Out in Howard County

The rain stopped just in time in Ellicott City on Tuesday night for officers to chat and play games with residents as part of the 34th annual National Night Out.

Main Street's Parking Lot D was filled with public safety officers from the Howard County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police and Howard County Police Department.

County Executive Allan Kittleman, Howard County Chief of Police Gary Gardner, and County Councilman Calvin Ball each delivered remarks to kick off the event.

National Night Out is a nationwide night of neighborhood block parties and festivals meant to bring together police officers with local communities in a relaxed setting and to emphasize positive relationships between police and the community.

Gardner reminded attendees how far Ellicott City has come in last twelve months, noting that last year's event was canceled in the wake of the July 30 flood that ravaged the town. He compared the way residents pulled together in the wake of the flood to help one another to the values National Night Out represents.

Pictures from the National Night Out event in Laurel on Tuesday, August 1. (Staff photos by Brian Krista) (Staff photos by Brian Krista)

"That's a little about what National Night Out is all about, the resiliency of this community pulling together to help one another," Gardner said.

Gardner said that the night underscored the importance of residents' collaboration with neighbors and police officers to combat crime in their neighborhoods.

Katie McGowan, who brought her two children to the event, said she was pleased by the friendly presence of public safety officers. McGowan, of Ellicott City, said she initially wanted to attend to show her three-year-old son the police and fire cars and trucks that were present, but enjoyed being able to interact with the officers as well.

"It's essential [for them] to interact with the community [and] put faces on rescue personnel," McGowan said. "It can't do anything but good."

Howard County, which often is lauded as one of the safest places to live in Maryland, hosted more than 30 registered National Night Out parties. Some of the largest parties, including those in Columbia's Harper's Choice village, and in North Laurel, were expected to draw hundreds of attendees.

"National Night Out is an annual demonstration of the department's strong partnership with the community," Gardner said in a statement Monday. "Residents play an important role in fighting crime and keeping our communities safe. We are continuing to add new ways to interact directly and communicate openly with the public we serve."

New forms of communication with the public include the recent creation of youth liaison and Asian liaison positions, who will be responsible for outreach and programming efforts with those communities, department spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said.

The department has also placed an increased focus on communicating with the public through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and NextDoor, Llewellyn said.

Howard County ranked ninth of the state's 24 counties in 2015 for the lowest overall crime rate per 100,000 people, according to the Maryland Statistical Analysis Center, with data from the 2015 FBI Uniform Crime Reports.

As the sun started to reemerge Tuesday, parents and children milled about the parking lot, waiting in line to pet the mounted patrol officers' horses and playing games with public safety officers.

"That's what so important about National Night Out — that we come and talk to each other, share stories, share issues that we're dealing with, seeing how we can help each other," Kittleman said. "We are here in this together, and the community needs to be a big part of that."