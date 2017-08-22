Confederate monument removed from Circuit Court building

After days of calls for the removal of a Confederate monument from the grounds of the Howard County Circuit Court building, County Executive Allan Kittleman ordered it to be taken down late last night.

The monument was removed in the early hours this morning. Photos and videos of its removal were posted to Kittleman's Facebook page, showing workers pulling the monument, which bears the names of 92 Howard County Confederate soldiers, out of the ground in front of the court building and loading it onto a truckbed.

Kittleman ordered the monument's removal following a five-day public notice period required as part of the historic review process from the county's Historic Preservation Commission, according to a statement from the executive's office. He took steps to remove the monument immediately following the process' completion.

"It has become increasingly clear in recent weeks that memorials such as this are hurtful to many residents in our community and elsewhere," Kittleman said in the statement. "Given these feelings and the tragedy in Charlottesville, I felt compelled to remove this memorial from public property."

Howard County Historical Society Museum Executive Director Shawn Gladden said last week the museum would take the monument if offered, and Kittleman said in his statement that County Council Chairman Jon Weinstein encouraged the museum to do so.

Hours earlier on Monday, a group of more than 30 people gathered to protest the monument's continued existence on county property, calling for its immediate removal. The group, organized by the African American Community Roundtable of Howard County, the Howard County NAACP and the Columbia Democratic Club, was part of a coalition that planned to hold a vigil at the site of the monument every night until it was removed, according to NAACP chapter President Willie Flowers.

"It's time for love to conquer hate," African American Community Roundtable President Larry Walker said during the rally. "This monument is a symbol of the hate of the past, and we as a community have moved far beyond these symbols of hatred."