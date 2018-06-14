Husband sentenced for 'horrific' attack on wife at Columbia home

A Columbia man who fractured his wife’s skull and stabbed her during a drug-induced rage was sentenced to 25 years in jail on Thursday, according to the Howard County state’s attorney’s office.

David Thomas Leakan Jr., 39, pleaded guilty in May to one count of first-degree assault for a 2017 attack that left his wife with brain damage.

Howard County Circuit Court Judge Timothy J. McCrone suspended all but 18 years of Leaken’s sentence, which will be served in the county jail. McCrone also placed Leaken on two years of supervised probation and required mental health and drug treatment.

Based on crime-scene photos, McCrone said it was a “horrific” attack.

“It looks like somebody tried to scalp her,” the judge said, according to an account provided by prosecutors.

Leaken apologized to his wife, who was in the courtroom, but said “he couldn’t remember what happened.”

On May 27, 2017, police were sent to the 11000 block of Snowflake Court where Leaken’s wife answered the door and was found dazed and suffering from blunt force trauma and a stab wound to her head, prosecutors said.

Leaken had a self-inflicted laceration to his neck and stab wounds to his chest. Both were treated at a Baltimore shock trauma center.

Prosecutor Mary DeCampo said that on the night of the assault, Leaken’s wife threatened to divorce him because of his drug use. Leaken used cocaine the night of the assault, authorities said.

Leaken has prior convictions for assault, theft and burglary, according to Wayne Kirwan, a spokesman for Howard County’s prosecutor.

Susan Weinstein, a senior assistant state’s attorney, said in court that Leaken’s prior convictions make him “a major offender.” She characterized the assault as “vicious and heinous,” according to the statement from the state’s attorney’s office.

Leaken’s 18-year sentenced could be shortened, but if he violates his probation he could face his full 25-year sentence, Kirwan said.

Leaken’s attorney, Beverly Graham, was unavailable for comment Thursday.

