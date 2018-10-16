Howard County teases what the new historic Ellicott City might look like

Howard County today released a teaser drawing of what the “new” historic Ellicott City might look like at the end of a five-year flood mitigation plan that is under review.
The rendering, prepared byMahan Rykiel Associates, a landscape and design firm, depicts a view from Tiber Alley and shows a stage for live performances as well as the blue sign of Caplans, a department store slated for removal.
“The positioning of the sign is one of many concept[s] of how some historical pieces could be saved,” said Paul Milton, an aide to Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, in an email.
The plan, introduced in August by Kittleman and Councilman Jon Weinstein, requires the demolition of 10 buildings on lower Main Street to widen the channel for the Tiber. It is criticized by preservationists who fear the plan will lead to the town’s removal from the National Register of Historic Places.
The county will release its all its renderings during the Oct. 25 public workshop at the Roger Carter Community Center in Ellicott City where the public can provide input on the county plan.