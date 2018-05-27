Laurel teen's 2017 death ruled a homicide

Police are pursuing “strong leads” in this past fall’s death of a Laurel man stemming from a shooting in 2016.
Prince George’s County police, in an effort to solicit more public input, last week announced that the coroner’s office ruled the death of Ki Johnson, 18, a homicide.
Johnson, formerly of Laurel Park Drive in Laurel, died Oct. 10, 2017, after going to the hospital for breathing issuses.
Johnson had been shot more than a year earlier — Feb. 29, 2016 — in the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road in Lanham during an argument with an unidentified male, according to police.
Johnson’s death was ruled a homicide this February and homicide detectives have been investigating since then. Authorities hope last week’s announcement will rekindle interest in the case.
“It is in the best interest of the public for the detectives to follow the strong leads,” Ameera Abdullah, a police spokeswoman, said.
