Laurel teen's 2017 death ruled a homicide

Police are pursuing “strong leads” in this past fall’s death of a Laurel man stemming from a shooting in 2016.

Prince George’s County police, in an effort to solicit more public input, last week announced that the coroner’s office ruled the death of Ki Johnson, 18, a homicide.

Johnson, formerly of Laurel Park Drive in Laurel, died Oct. 10, 2017, after going to the hospital for breathing issuses.

Johnson had been shot more than a year earlier — Feb. 29, 2016 — in the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road in Lanham during an argument with an unidentified male, according to police.

Johnson’s death was ruled a homicide this February and homicide detectives have been investigating since then. Authorities hope last week’s announcement will rekindle interest in the case.

“It is in the best interest of the public for the detectives to follow the strong leads,” Ameera Abdullah, a police spokeswoman, said.

CAPTION Students at Wilde Lake High School participated in the nationwide student walkout at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14. Students at Wilde Lake High School participated in the nationwide student walkout at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14. CAPTION Students at Wilde Lake High School participated in the nationwide student walkout at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14. Students at Wilde Lake High School participated in the nationwide student walkout at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14. CAPTION Former Marshall University football player 19-year-old Larry Aaron III died Thursday after complications from treatment for his injuries. Aaron was paralyzed from the waist down after being struck by a stray bullet while shielding his girlfriend after gunfire broke out during a Severn New Year’s Eve party. Former Marshall University football player 19-year-old Larry Aaron III died Thursday after complications from treatment for his injuries. Aaron was paralyzed from the waist down after being struck by a stray bullet while shielding his girlfriend after gunfire broke out during a Severn New Year’s Eve party. CAPTION Brent Kennedy discusses the latest in Howard County girls basketball in this edition of Howard County Times Sports Podcast. Brent Kennedy sits down with Howard girls basketball senior captains Taylor Addison and Madison Eich to discuss the season so far and what lies ahead in the 4A North region playoffs. Fresh off the program’s third straight county championship, they talk about how this one compares to the previous titles and what it took to go 21-1 during the regular season. Additionally they help provide insight into the playoff outlook for some of the county’s other top teams — Long Reach, Reservoir, Glenelg and Oakland Mills, among others — that will compete in the 3A East and 2A South regions this postseason. Brent Kennedy discusses the latest in Howard County girls basketball in this edition of Howard County Times Sports Podcast. Brent Kennedy sits down with Howard girls basketball senior captains Taylor Addison and Madison Eich to discuss the season so far and what lies ahead in the 4A North region playoffs. Fresh off the program’s third straight county championship, they talk about how this one compares to the previous titles and what it took to go 21-1 during the regular season. Additionally they help provide insight into the playoff outlook for some of the county’s other top teams — Long Reach, Reservoir, Glenelg and Oakland Mills, among others — that will compete in the 3A East and 2A South regions this postseason. CAPTION Senior Kai Muniz talks about winning the 800- and 1,600-meter races at the 3A indoor track and field championships on Feb. 20 (Kyle Stackpole / BSMG) Senior Kai Muniz talks about winning the 800- and 1,600-meter races at the 3A indoor track and field championships on Feb. 20 (Kyle Stackpole / BSMG) CAPTION Junior Sydney Robinson talks after the Hawks’ first-ever girls indoor track and field state title on Feb. 19. (Kyle Stackpole / BSMG) Junior Sydney Robinson talks after the Hawks’ first-ever girls indoor track and field state title on Feb. 19. (Kyle Stackpole / BSMG)

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera