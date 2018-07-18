First Lakefront Film Festival postponed until 2019

The first ever Lakefront Film Festival, scheduled for July 26 to July 29, has been postponed until next year.

Organizers said has been rescheduled for July 25 through July 28, 2019. Space for next year’s festival has not yet been reserved, according to festival founder Tim Gordon.

The film festival was to feature independent films to be shown in downtown Columbia and was organized by the Foundation for the Augmentation of African-Americans in Film, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring the next generation of African American filmmakers.

Gordon, the executive director of FAAF, said he decided late last month to delay the festival until next year due to poor marketing this year and a lack of interest in the event. Screenings had been planned at Howard Community College, Wilde Lake High School and AMC Columbia theaters.

“We ran into a situation where we were looking at the promotion of the festival and I didn’t think we had done a strong enough job in promoting the festival,” he said. “And I’d much rather present it in our first year from more of a position of strength as opposed to not marketing it correctly and getting off on the wrong foot.”

The festival attracted major sponsors for its inaugural year, including the Howard County tourism office, Howard Hughes Corp. and Industrial Bank. Gordon said the sponsors plan to stay on for next year and that he hopes to add more.

Gordon declined to provide details on how he’ll market the festival differently in the next year, but that it could include a launch event, social media and broadcasr. Next year’s festival will begin accepting film submissions in March.

kmagill@baltsun.com

twitter.com/kate_magill