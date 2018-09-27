Expanded early college program allows Howard students to get a 'JumpStart'

In May, Kumail Raza graduated twice.

The 18-year-old received a Mt. Hebron High School diploma and an associate degree in cybersecurity from Howard Community College.

Raza is the first Howard County student to earn both diplomas through a five-year-old Early College dual enrollment program that is a partnership between public schools and the community college, according to Elizabeth Homan, a college spokeswoman.

Offered at Oakland Mills High School and the Applications Research Laboratory, courses have focused on cybersecurity and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math majors, allowing students to earn up to 30 college credits in high school and transfer to the college to earn an associate degree, which requires 60 credits.

This year, the program has been expanded to allow students to earn 60 credits and renamed JumpStart and is being tested at Oakland Mills and River Hill high schools.

“JumpStart is our language for dual enrollment, when students are both in the high school and in the college,” said Caroline Walker, executive director program innovation and student well-being for the school system.

Students can enroll in a 30- or 60-credit program track or they can be on a more flexible path where they take one or more credit-based classes at their high school or the college. All program options allow students to attend the college full-time during their senior year.

“I didn’t plan on finishing it [the program] a year earlier than expected but when I realize it was possible during my junior year, I changed my target to finish it,” said Raza, who plans to become a doctor or restaurateur.

JumpStart was expanded this year in part to relieve crowding at three county high schools — Centennial, Howard and Long Reach. The students from the crowded high schools transfer to Oakland Mills or River Hill high schools, which are under capacity.

During the 2017-18 academic year, 740 Howard students participated in the dual enrollment program, Homan said. The school system was unable to provide a headcount for this year’s participation.

Nationwide, nearly 1.4 million high school students participated in dual enrollment programs in the 2010-2011 school year, an estimated 67 percent increase between 2002 to 2010, according to the Community College Research Center in the Teachers College at Columbia University.

While there has been growing interest — in part because the programs can mean significant savings on college tuition — the programs have raised some eyebrows.

There are colleges and universities that won’t accept dual enrollment credit because “they were uncertain about the quality of their content [the program’s] or the qualifications of instructors,” where students take the courses in a high school setting, according to The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit that covers inequality and innovation in education.

“On its face [dual enrollment], it’s an everybody-wins strategy,” Chester Finn Jr., a former assistant U.S. secretary of education said in an interview with Hechinger published last month. “The issue is, are we doing something educationally marginal, maybe even fraudulent, when we assert that these are college courses?”’

Finn, a member of the Maryland State Board of Education, declined to elaborate for this article.

Jim Klein, a history professor at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas, is writing a position paper on dual enrollment programs for the American Association of University Professors, a nonprofit membership association of professors and other academic professionals.

“The biggest concern the organization has I think is there is little attention given to the rigor of the courses,” Klein said.

He said a possible solution is for the faculty to have a role in the courses that are being offered to high school students and determine the terms of partnerships between colleges and high schools.

“The faculty voice needs to be at the table when the agreements [between] a university or college are signed with high schools,” Klein said.

In Texas, there has been a rapid growth of dual enrollment programs and ninth-graders are able to enroll in the courses, according to Klein.

Klein has concerns as to whether ninth- and 10th-graders are mentally or socially ready to be taking college level courses in high school.

Ensuring high school teachers meet the minimal standards of a college professor is another concern of Klein’s, who has an unanswered question: “Would the college actually hire that person if he or she was available on the job market?”

Getting a JumpStart on college

JumpStart is “really about being a great chance for kids to be exposed to things that they might not have access to,” Walker said.

The 30-credit structured program, at Oakland Mills and River Hill high schools and the ARL, focuses on STEM, criminal justice, computer science, cyber security, entrepreneurship, general studies, health sciences, secondary teaching and public health. Interested students must enroll by the tenth grade to earn up to the 30 credits.

The 60-credit program, at Oakland Mills and River Hill high schools, is for rising ninth-graders who can earn up to 60 credits or earn an associate’s degree in general studies from the college over four years.

The flexible options are offered at all 12 county high schools and the college.

All state public colleges accept the community college credit, which can make a four-year degree significantly cheaper, according to Cindy Peterka, vice president of student services at Howard Community College.

The first STEM class from Oakland Mills graduated in May from the college. Of the 15 students, 10 decided to stay to earn their associate’s degree while seven went to four-year universities , according to Peterka.

All 18 students in the 2017 graduating cybersecurity high school class stayed with the college to earn their associate’s degree, according to Homan.

The cost

The school system provides free transportation for students who are traveling from Long Reach, Centennial and Howard high schools to Oakland Mills and River Hill and for those going to the college, according to Bassett.

Two-thousand dollars cover transportation costs, out of $515,484 approved JumpStart budget for this fiscal year. Other costs cover staff salaries, field trips, textbooks and classroom supplies.

Students also pay, but receive 50 percent off tuition. The current tuition rate for a single credit for in-county residents is $138, according to the college’s website.

For students who receive free and reduced meals, known as FARMs, all tuition costs are waived.

There are additional fees, about $75 per course and textbook costs that be as high as $250. There is no application fee for any student.