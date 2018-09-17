Attacker in 'senseless' Jessup assault sent to prison

A Silver Spring man, described as “the literal hit man” in a murder-for-hire attack that left a Sykesville man with a brain injury, was sentenced last week to prison, county prosecutors announced.

Malcolm Xavier Littlejohn, 21, pleaded guilty in June to first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault on Paul Albritton, 53, of Sykesville, on Oct. 4, at a gas station in Jessup.

Howard County Circuit Court Judge Richard S. Bernhardt sentenced Littlejohn to 25 years for assault and five years of supervised probation after he is released, according to prosecutors. Bernhardt also suspended Littlejohn’s 25 years sentence for conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.

“All of this is so senseless,” Bernhardt said, according to an account of the proceedings provided by prosecutors.

Littlejohn is one of three men convicted in the described “brutal assault” of Albritton, prosecutors said. Eric Ricardo Exum, 49, of Washington D.C., and Antwan Zahir Mayhew, 38, of District Heights, were also charged.

Howard County police said Exum and Littlejohn “conspired to assault” Albritton, Exum’s boss. Albritton and Exum worked at a Jessup construction company and court records list Albritton as a foreman and Exum as a laborer.

Albritton was attacked outside a gas station by Littlejohn, who wielding a 3-foot-long wooden stud, and struck the back of Albritton’s head, authorities said. Littlejohn fled after the attack.

The near-fatal blow to the back of his head, “forever changed the court of Mr. Albritton’s life,” Scott Hammond, an assistant state’s attorney said in court.

Albritton suffers from a traumatic brain injury, continuous pain and discomfort and walks with a cane, according to prosecutors.

Hammond referred to Albritton’s written victim impact statement where he wrote, “our lives have been turned upside down [by] this heinous act.”

Howard County police and prosecutors connected the three men to assault using cellphone tracking, telephone calls, text messages, surveillance video and financial transactions from a nearby credit union that suggested payment, according to prosecutors.

Exum was found guilty of first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault during a four day trial in July. Exum, who faces a maximum of 50 years in prison, is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center and has a Sept. 27 sentencing date.

Daniel Michael Kobrin, an assistant public defender, previously said that he and attorney Allison Michele Sayers, who is also representing Exum, were “disappointed” that their client was convicted. Korbin said they are “exploring avenues” for a possible appeal before Exum’s sentencing.

Neither attorney has filed an appeal as of Monday, a spokesman for prosecutors said.

Mayhew pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree assault on July 2 and received a fully-suspended, 10- year sentence.

Littlejohn read prepared remarks in court last week, where he took responsibility for his “mistake” and apologized to Albritton, according to prosecutors.

Littlejohn’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera