Jessup man pleads guilty to human trafficking charge

A Jessup man accused of forcing a teenager to perform sex acts for money has pleaded guilty to human trafficking and prostitution charges, Howard County prosecutors announced.
Jabari A. Theodore, 27, pleaded guilty in Howard County Circuit Court Wednesday to one count of human trafficking and one count of prostitution, both misdemeanors. The two counts each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
A robbery investigation in February led police detectives to Theodore and a unnamed young woman, 18 of Columbia, according to prosecutors. The woman was recognized by detectives “as a known victim of human trafficking.”
The woman said Theodore rented a room at a Laurel hotel, and forced her to perform sex acts for money and kept the profits, Colleen McGuinn, an assistant state’s attorney, said in court Wednesday.
Theodore’s attorneys Keith Parris and Sharon Ingrid Theodore-Lewis were not immediately available for comment Thursday morning.
Between 2010 and 2015, Theodore was charged with several crimes, including burglary, concealing a dangerous weapon, destroying property and trespassing, according to online court records.
Circuit Court Judge William V. Tucker scheduled Theodore’s sentencing for Nov. 9.