Howard firefighters join rescue teams, as Hurricane Florence churns

Howard County sent two firefighters to help rescue teams in high-risk areas expected to be raked by Hurricane Florence as soon as Thursday night.

Battalion Chief Stephen Hardesty and Firefighter Dain Yakich traveled to South Carolina around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The men, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, have not received assignments and can be in the region for up to 30 days, according to Brad Tanner, a spokesman for the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

They will be part of an urban search-and-rescue team from Maryland, county authorities said.

The hurricane, which has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm but expanded in size, is expected to hit the Carolinas on Friday and is likely to continue south. The storm might have winds as high as 129 mph.

Howard is expected to receive between 1 and 2 inches of rain and has a 5 percent chance of having winds topping 35 miles per hour, according to county spokesman Mark S. Miller.

Miller surmised the event would have a “minimal impact on [Howard]” though, the emergency operations team will continue to monitor the situation and deploy help when needed.

Howard County residents have used hundreds of sandbags from St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Ellicott City over the past two days, according to the Rev. Anjel Scarborough.

Scarborough said church volunteers delivered sandbags to business on lower Main Street in Ellicott City, especially to those still rebuilding since a major May 27 flood.

The church said it will continue to give sand to residents and businesses in need.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. CAPTION Students at Wilde Lake High School participated in the nationwide student walkout at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14. Students at Wilde Lake High School participated in the nationwide student walkout at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14.

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan