Howard County schools' health care fund deficit shrinks to $37 million

The Howard County School System announced Wednesday it will report a $37 million health care fund deficit for the close of the 2017-2018 fiscal year, $13.5 million less than what had been projected.

The deficit, rooted in an imbalance of the school system’s employee health and dental fund that has been depleted since 2011 as money was used to pay for other uses, was projected to balloon to more than $50 million by the summer.

“This is huge, [the] first time in many years that [the school system] will not contribute further to the deficit,” Superintendent Michael Martirano said on Wednesday.

But, he said, the school system still has “miles to go before we are at zero.”

In January, Martirano undertook the tasks of “stopping the bleeding” of the deficit, establishing a budget proposal to begin paying the health care fund in full and addressing the remaining debts.

Under its self-insured system, Howard County Schools pays for 85 percent of each employees’ health care claims, including employees’ and retirees’ health insurance, life insurance and voluntary benefits; employees cover the other 15 percent.

For seven years, the school system was pulling funds from its health care budget to pay for major expenses, including a countywide pre-kindergarten program and salary increases, the Howard County Times previously reported.

“We should never have a deficit in a school system budget, we are not expected to have a deficit in a school system budget,” Martirano said.

The $13.5 million reduction in the deficit is the net result of a strategy combining efficient management, cost savings initiatives and close collaboration with medical vendors to provide better health care without additional costs, the school system said in a press release on Wednesday.

Significant cuts to the 2019 fiscal year school system budget and additional funding from County Executive Allan Kittleman and County Council were also needed to be able to pay out the health care budget in the current fiscal year.

The school board reduced the operating expenses for fiscal year 2019 by $19 million, which included cutting the school system’s television station, eliminating the foreign language program between pre-kindergarten and sixth grade and a reorganization of central office, according to Martirano.

Kittleman recommended an $11 million, one-time payment to start reducing the health fund’s red ink. The County Council approved the payment for the fiscal year 2019 operating budget in May.

By fully funding the health care budget of $138.4 million, the structural imbalance of the fund will be eliminated and the deficit will be capped, according to the school system.

As Martirano develops the school system’s budget for fiscal year 2020, he will include strategies that will continue to address decreasing the deficit.

In order for the school system to be able to offer new programs and initiatives for students, the deficit needs to be handled, Martirano said.

It’s in “everyone’s interest that we get this under control,” Martirano said. “It’s [the deficit] holding us back from what needs to be done for [the] kids.”

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera