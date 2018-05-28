Facing 'difficult decisions,' Howard's school unions reach initial accord on contracts

Unions representing Howard County public schools teachers, administrators and staff have reached tentative contracts with the school system.

None of the contracts with the Howard County Education Association, the Howard County Administrators Association and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees contain a cost-of-living adjustment and come amid what schools Superintendent Michaal Martirano called “a very, very challenging budget cycle.”

“The teachers and staff are the backbone of our organization,” Martirano said. “I was not satisfied … with what we had to do.”

All of the unions received a pay increase for the first year of their two-year contracts and all employee health benefits will be maintained through 2020. The teacher’s union will also establish a benefits advisory committee to make recommendations in ensuring quality health care for all employees. The school system’s health-care fund has a $50 million deficit.

All three agreements cover the 2018-2019 school year “with limited openers for the 2019-2020 school year.” The contract wording means employee benefits will not be open for discussion but salaries and other economic provisions will be opened, according to Martirano.

“It was a compromise,” said Colleen Morris, president of the 6,200-member teachers union. “We have a $50 million deficit and so the [school] board is making some very difficult decisions.”

For teachers with certification credentials, raises will range from $100 to $1,000, Morris said.

The raises are based on what is known as a half-step in previously established salary tables. However, not all teachers will receive a raise.

“We have a huge amount of teachers not on a step program,” since they have reached to top of the salary tables, Morris said.

Edward Cosentino, president of the administrators association, said the union has “healthy compromises” with the school system.

“We feel that it was fair given the budget constraints,” Cosentino said.

The 260 association members, who are either school administrators and other certificated school and system leaders, will receive a half-step increase ranging from $1,000 to $1,500.

Not all administrators will receive a raise if they are at the top of the pay scale, Cosentino said.

Administrators association members also will get an additional personal leave day, bringing the annual total to four days.

Robert Coleman, president of the county and municipal employees union, said that most of the unionized employees will receive a raise as they are still in the pay scale.

The county and municipal employees union has about 300 members who work in custodial, maintenance, grounds and warehouse or the audio-visual department.

County and municipal employees members received an additional personal day, bringing their total to three.

“The economic situation in the county is deplorable for us, there’s no money,” Coleman said. “So we got what we got.”

Union member voting on the contracts will be held in the coming weeks.

CAPTION Students at Wilde Lake High School participated in the nationwide student walkout at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14. Students at Wilde Lake High School participated in the nationwide student walkout at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14. CAPTION Students at Wilde Lake High School participated in the nationwide student walkout at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14. Students at Wilde Lake High School participated in the nationwide student walkout at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14. CAPTION Former Marshall University football player 19-year-old Larry Aaron III died Thursday after complications from treatment for his injuries. Aaron was paralyzed from the waist down after being struck by a stray bullet while shielding his girlfriend after gunfire broke out during a Severn New Year’s Eve party. Former Marshall University football player 19-year-old Larry Aaron III died Thursday after complications from treatment for his injuries. Aaron was paralyzed from the waist down after being struck by a stray bullet while shielding his girlfriend after gunfire broke out during a Severn New Year’s Eve party. CAPTION Brent Kennedy discusses the latest in Howard County girls basketball in this edition of Howard County Times Sports Podcast. Brent Kennedy sits down with Howard girls basketball senior captains Taylor Addison and Madison Eich to discuss the season so far and what lies ahead in the 4A North region playoffs. Fresh off the program’s third straight county championship, they talk about how this one compares to the previous titles and what it took to go 21-1 during the regular season. Additionally they help provide insight into the playoff outlook for some of the county’s other top teams — Long Reach, Reservoir, Glenelg and Oakland Mills, among others — that will compete in the 3A East and 2A South regions this postseason. Brent Kennedy discusses the latest in Howard County girls basketball in this edition of Howard County Times Sports Podcast. Brent Kennedy sits down with Howard girls basketball senior captains Taylor Addison and Madison Eich to discuss the season so far and what lies ahead in the 4A North region playoffs. Fresh off the program’s third straight county championship, they talk about how this one compares to the previous titles and what it took to go 21-1 during the regular season. Additionally they help provide insight into the playoff outlook for some of the county’s other top teams — Long Reach, Reservoir, Glenelg and Oakland Mills, among others — that will compete in the 3A East and 2A South regions this postseason. CAPTION Senior Kai Muniz talks about winning the 800- and 1,600-meter races at the 3A indoor track and field championships on Feb. 20 (Kyle Stackpole / BSMG) Senior Kai Muniz talks about winning the 800- and 1,600-meter races at the 3A indoor track and field championships on Feb. 20 (Kyle Stackpole / BSMG) CAPTION Junior Sydney Robinson talks after the Hawks’ first-ever girls indoor track and field state title on Feb. 19. (Kyle Stackpole / BSMG) Junior Sydney Robinson talks after the Hawks’ first-ever girls indoor track and field state title on Feb. 19. (Kyle Stackpole / BSMG)

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera