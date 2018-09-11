'Problem gambler' sent to prison for armed robbery of Elkridge woman

A Gaithersburg man who followed a pregnant woman from a Hanover casino to her Elkridge home, where he threatened her at gunpoint and demanded her wallet, was sentenced to 19 years in state prison, county prosecutors announced last week.
Stacey Eric Wilburn, 32, entered an Alford plea — a plea that a defendant makes and does not admit guilt but concedes that prosecution has sufficient evidence to convict — in January to charges of armed robbery, first-degree assault, robbery, theft and use of a firearm in a violent crime for the Jan. 27, 2017 robbery.
Howard County Circuit Court Judge Richard S. Bernhardt sentenced Wilburn to 14 years for armed robbery and a consecutive five-year sentence for the gun charge on Sept. 7.
“Overall, I thought it [the sentencing] was a bit harsh,” David Newton Mabrey, Wilburn’s attorney, said.
Wilburn followed the woman, an employee at Live! Casino at the Arundel Mills mall in Hanover, from the parking garage to her home. Surveillance video showed Wilburn running to his car, a white SUV, after observing the woman drive down an exit ramp, prosecutors said in January.
Wilburn followed the woman, pulled a handgun and demanded her wallet, which had no cash inside.
Wilburn was identified by the woman two weeks after the incident through a photo lineup of suspects.
Wilburn, “a problem gambler,” committed three armed of robberies of women, two of whom were casino employees, on Jan. 27, 2017, Jennifer Ritter, an assistant State’s Attorney said during sentencing. Two of the three robberies took place in Anne Arundel County.
Wilburn’s 19-year sentence at a Jessup prison will run simultaneously with a 12-year sentence for two armed robberies in Anne Arundel County. Wilburn was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Aug. 13 in Anne Arundel Circuit Court, according to online court records.