Ambitious Ellicott City flood prevention plan will tear down 10 Main Street buildings

Howard County officials announced on Thursday a $50 million five-year strategy to mitigate future flooding in Ellicott City that included tearing down 10 buildings on the southside of Main Street.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman and County Councilman Jon Weinstein detailed the plan during a press conference held at the Baltimore & Ohio Ellicott City Station Museum Plaza on Main Street.

“We are proposing the acquisition and removal of 10 buildings on the lower end of Main Street,” Kittleman said. The acquisition represents 5 percent of the historic district, Kittleman said.

The buildings will be replaced with a wider deeper channel for the Tiber River, which flows downhill, and a community open space will be created, Kittleman said.

Kittleman said that removing the 10 buildings, including those from the Caplan’s building to Maryland Avenue, “will provide the most immediate and impactful benefit,” for Ellicott City.

“I wish we weren’t here but this a change that we need,” Kittleman said.

The media tours Main Street in Ellicott City on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (Staff Photos by Jen Rynda / BSMG) (Staff Photos by Jen Rynda / BSMG)

In 22 months, Ellicott City’s historic district has been deluged by two devastating floods, leaving the wreckage of homes and business in its wake. The first flood hit in July 2016 wreaking havoc to Main Street and leaving business owners to rebuild. The second flood hit over Memorial Day weekend undoing much of the previous rebuilding and causing the death of Sgt. Eddison, “Eddie” A. Hermond, a 39-year-old National Guardsman and an Air Force Veteran who died trying to assist a woman.

“In 2016, we were told that the flood that struck our town had a one in a thousand chance of occurring, then not even two years later it happened again and it was even worse,” Kittleman said.

Kittleman also established an advisory group, to work closely with the county to identify key historical features that can be preserved once the buildings are torn down.

Kittleman said the plan is expected to cost between $40 million and $50 million, will receive funding from the county, state and federal levels.

Maryland senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen met in the county Monday to discuss potential methods to prevent future devastation in Ellicott City. The lawmakers asked for a continuance to research solutions from the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Baltimore Sun reported.

On Monday, Cardin said several initiatives are taking shape, including, strengthening the historic tax credit program and securing grants from the EPA.

Weinstein, who represents Ellicott City, said the county has “heard the urgent calls for rapid action.”

“First and foremost with this plan we are moving quickly to protect life safety, that is the number one priority, we do not want to lose another life due to catastrophic flooding in town.”

The five-year plan will begin in either December or January, once the Howard County Council approves legislation to allocate funding for the plan, according to Weinstein.

Sally Tennant owns Discoveries, a contemporary art gallery on Main Street and one of the business slated to be torn down.

“It’s not my ideal solution,” Tennant said, who would rather find an alternative that doesn’t include tearing down her building.

Tennant, 63 and a life-long resident of Ellicott City, has owned the art gallery for 38 years and is planning on reopening her business somewhere else in Ellicott City.

“Ellicott City is the only place I’ve ever wanted to have a store,” Tennant said. “Ellicott City is my home, it’s the place I love … there is no place like it.”

This article will be updated.

