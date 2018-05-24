News Maryland Howard County

No injuries reported in two-alarm fire in Columbia

A Columbia townhouse “had significant damage” from a Thursday morning fire, authorities reported.

More than 50 firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:30 a.m. to a townhouse fire in the 5500 block of Suffield Court in Columbia.

The first crews encountered “heavy fire” and called for a second alarm. The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes, said Brad Tanner, a county fire department spokesman.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was called to help residents.

A cause has not been determined and a damage estimate was not available. An adjacent townhouse had minor damage, authorities said.

