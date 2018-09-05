Police identify pedestrian killed on Route 1 in Jessup over Labor Day weekend

Howard County police have released the name of a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a car on Labor Day weekend in Jessup.

Jose Gomez, 49, died Sept. 2 after being struck by a 2016 Hyundai Elantra at about 9:03 p.m., according to Seth Hoffman, a police spokesman.

Gomez, who did not have a fixed address, was walking in a lane of Route 1 when he was hit, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car’s driver and a passenger were not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

