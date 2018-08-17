Police identify food vendor employees found dead at Howard County Fair

Howard County Police have provided the names of two food vendor employees found dead in a locked bunk house at the Howard County Fair earlier this month.

The men are Paul Howells, 43, of Michigan, and Kevin Miller, 37, of Ohio, according to an email from Sherry Llewellyn, a police spokeswoman.

When asked for the men’s specific hometowns and their employer, Llewellyn said in the email she does not “anticipate any additional information in that incident.”

The men were found dead of suspected overdoses on Aug. 7, police had said. Evidence of drug use was found at the scene.

Llewellyn said in an email that the county’s “detectives investigate all overdoses to determine if they can identify the source.” She did not elaborate.

Police were called to the West Friendship fairgrounds at 11:50 a.m. Aug. 7 after after an employee discovered Howells and Miller to be locked in a bunk house. Members of the fire department forced their way inside and found them dead.

CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. CAPTION Students at Wilde Lake High School participated in the nationwide student walkout at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14. Students at Wilde Lake High School participated in the nationwide student walkout at 10 am on Wednesday, March 14. CAPTION Former Marshall University football player 19-year-old Larry Aaron III died Thursday after complications from treatment for his injuries. Aaron was paralyzed from the waist down after being struck by a stray bullet while shielding his girlfriend after gunfire broke out during a Severn New Year’s Eve party. Former Marshall University football player 19-year-old Larry Aaron III died Thursday after complications from treatment for his injuries. Aaron was paralyzed from the waist down after being struck by a stray bullet while shielding his girlfriend after gunfire broke out during a Severn New Year’s Eve party.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera