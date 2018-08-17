Police identify food vendor employees found dead at Howard County Fair

Howard County Police have provided the names of two food vendor employees found dead in a locked bunk house at the Howard County Fair earlier this month.
The men are Paul Howells, 43, of Michigan, and Kevin Miller, 37, of Ohio, according to an email from Sherry Llewellyn, a police spokeswoman.
When asked for the men’s specific hometowns and their employer, Llewellyn said in the email she does not “anticipate any additional information in that incident.”
The men were found dead of suspected overdoses on Aug. 7, police had said. Evidence of drug use was found at the scene.
Llewellyn said in an email that the county’s “detectives investigate all overdoses to determine if they can identify the source.” She did not elaborate.
Police were called to the West Friendship fairgrounds at 11:50 a.m. Aug. 7 after after an employee discovered Howells and Miller to be locked in a bunk house. Members of the fire department forced their way inside and found them dead.