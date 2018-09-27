'Mastermind' in Jessup murder-for-hire plot sentenced to 50 years

Eric Ricardo Exum characterized his boss Paul Albritton as his “best friend” in Howard County Circuit Court Thursday.

Exum, 49, of Washington D.C., was sentenced to 50 years in prison for being “the mastermind” in a murder-for-hire attack against Albritton, 53, of Sykesville, on Oct. 4, at a gas station in Jessup, county prosecutors announced Thursday.

In July, after a four-day trial, Exum was found guilty of first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault by a Howard County Circuit Court jury.

Howard County Circuit Court Judge Timothy J. McCrone sentenced Exum to 50 years, 25 years for the first-degree assault and a consecutive 25 years for the conspiracy.

Albritton and Exum both worked at a Jessup construction company, and court records list Albritton as a foreman and Exum as a laborer.

Exum is one of three men convicted in the described “brutal assault” of Albritton, leaving him with a brain injury, prosecutors said. Malcolm Xavier Littlejohn, 21, of Silver Spring, and Antwan Zahir Mayhew, 38, of District Heights, were also charged.

Littlejohn was sentenced to 25 years on Sept. 14 for first-degree assault and five years of supervised probation after he is released, according to prosecutors.

Albritton was attacked outside a gas station by Littlejohn, who was described as “the literal hit man,” authorities said. Littlejohn was wielding a 3-foot-long wooden stud and struck the back of Albritton’s head, authorities said, then Littlejohn fled after the attack.

Albritton, who suffers from a traumatic brain injury, continuous pain and discomfort, “says he spends 90 percent of his time trying to get comfortable,” Scott Hammond, an assistant state’s attorney said in court Thursday. Albritton now walks with a cane.

Exum did not apologize or offer an explanation for the attack in court Thursday, according to county prosecutors.

During his Sept. 14 sentencing, Littlejohn read prepared remarks where he took responsibility for his “mistake” and apologized to Albritton, according to prosecutors.

The three men were connected to the attack by Howard County police and prosecutors who used cellphone tracking, telephone calls, text messages, surveillance video and financial transactions from a nearby credit union that suggested payment, according to prosecutors.

Mayhew received a fully suspended, 10-year sentence on July 2 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.

Attorneys representing Exum, Allison Sayers and Daniel Kobrin, were not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

