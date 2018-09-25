Poll shows Kittleman leading Ball in Howard County executive's race

Republican incumbent County Executive Allan Kittleman has a double-digit lead over Democratic opponent Calvin Ball, according to a new poll.

The Howard County Voter Poll by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy shows Kittleman has the support of 53 percent of likely voters while Ball has backing of 37 percent. Ten percent of voters are undecided.

The poll credited Kittleman’s lead to personal popularity and his 63 percent job-approval rating.

“We think the race is a lot closer than this poll would have you believe,” said Colleen Martin-Lauer, a spokeswoman for the Ball campaign.

Martin-Lauer said an August poll by a Mississippi-based Democratic firm and paid for by Our Voice MD, a nonprofit supportive of Ball, showed a closer race between Kittleman and Ball— with Kittleman leading by 3.8 percentage points.

"It's always good to see an independent poll confirm what we're seeing and hearing on the ground,” said Sean Murphy, a spokesman for the Kittleman campaign, who declined to disclose internal polling.

“Allan has been earning the votes of Howard County residents for the last four years by pulling people of all backgrounds together, putting politics aside and getting things done,” Murphy said.

The survey, released last week, shows Ball struggling to dominate core Democratic blocs. Among women, 38 percent said they would vote for him. Ball had 46 percent support from younger voters — ages 18 to 34.

Ninety percent of Republicans and 33 percent of Democrats support Kittleman while 6 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Democrats support Ball.

Kittleman has majority support in swing District 3, which includes Savage and Guilford, with 51 percent support. Thirteen percent of voters are undecided.

Kittleman, who is white, struggles most with black voters— 24 percent support him while 69 percent support Ball, who is black.

Brad Coker, managing director of Mason-Dixon, said the poll exhibits the benefit of an incumbent’s name recognition.

Ball, who represents District 2 on the council, which includes portions of Elkridge and Columbia, struggles with favorable perception— 36 percent of likely voters favorably recognized Ball’s name and 22 percent did not recognize him at all, according to the poll

The survey was conducted between Sept. 17 and Sept. 19 and was based on 625 random phone interviews with registered voters— all of whom said they were likely to vote. Pollsters said the margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Coker declined to disclose who paid for the poll but said the group is unaffiliated with either campaign.

Early voting begins Oct. 25.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan