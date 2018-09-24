Six injured when car hits tree in Ellicott City

Six people were transported to two hospitals Sunday night following a single-vehicle crash in Ellicott City, county police said.

Jose Alisandro Beltran Segura, 30, of Catonsville, was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Route 40 at about 7:46 p.m. Sunday when it left the roadway and struck a tree on Brocks Way, according to the Howard County police department.

Segura and Margarita Fernanda Anez Rodriguez, 24, of Windsor Mill, were transported to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center and listed in stable condition, according to police. The four other passengers, Angelica Anez, 30, and three children aged 13, six, and four, all of Windsor Mill, sustained minor injuries and were taken to the Howard County General Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe wet road conditions contributed to the crash.

There are no further updates as of Monday morning, Sherry Llewellyn, a police spokeswoman, said in an email.

