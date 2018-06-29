A month after flooding, Ellicott City shops reach a watershed moment in deciding whether to return

As cleanup continues on Ellicott City’s Main Street a month after the town was hit by its second deadly flood in less than two years, business owners continue the painstaking process of deciding whether to reopen in the historic district.

Nearly 60 businesses have decided to return to the popular shopping and restaurant district, according to Maureen Sweeney Smith, executive director of the nonprofit Ellicott City Partnership.

Nineteen businesses have said they won’t return, she said.

Businesses not returning to Main Street include several that fought to reopen after the 2016 flood, such as the coffee shop the Bean Hollow, All Time Toys and HorseSpirit Gallery.

Thirty-two businesses are still undecided on their plans. Smith said many of them were awaiting word on possible grant money to help reopen, other available spaces they could move to and the plans of their fellow business owners.

Ellicott City Partnership held a luncheon with roughly 80 of the businesses on Friday to discuss strategies and how to decide whether to reopen. Smith said the goal of the meeting was to “talk it out” with owners and help decide what was best for each.

All Time Toys owner Jason Barnes announced via his store’s Facebook account on May 31 that he would not be returning to Main Street, where the store has been since 2006. The decision, Barnes said Friday, was one he made out of financial and moral concerns about his store and its customers.

“My customer base is really loyal, but I’m not inviting them to a place that’s dangerous,” he said.

Barnes is in the midst of leasing a new space for his store in Carroll County near its border with Howard County and hopes to reopen in August.

While his hope is to one day return to Main Street, Barnes said he needs assurance, and details, from the county on its flood mitigation plans and what the town will look like in the future. Barnes watched Thursday night’s Ellicott City town hall via Facebook, and said he was struck by County Executive Allan Kittleman’s words that the severity and frequency of flooding in the town is its “new normal.”

“There’s too much uncertainty. What is Ellicott City going to be, is there anything to stop all this?” Barnes said. “Last flood put me to the brink, this one might have put me over, and if I can actually survive this I can’t do it a third time.”

Sun Pacylowski, owner of Precious Gifts, wants to return to Main Street, but said she’s unsure whether she’ll be able to stay in her current space. She is still awaiting estimates on the cost to rebuild cabinets and shelving in her store and whether she’d be able to do so and still afford her lease.

Pacylowski’s husband John Pacylowski died in September 2016 while trying to fix damage their building sustained in the July 2016 flood. The two had owned the store for more than 25 years.

“Right now my heart and my brain [are] not working together,” she said. “My heart says ‘stay, stay, stay,’ [but] my brain might say ‘it’s not going to work for you, [you] have to do something.’ But at the moment my heart is winning.”

Ellicott City Partnership’s list of shop and restaurants’ decision statuses continues to change as shops decide their plans, but as of June 29, here’s what they’ve decided:

Businesses that plan to return to Ellicott City

The Clayground Studio and Gallery

Mat About You

The Wine Bin

Linwood Boutique

Taylor’s Collective

Hi Ho Silver Co.

Gramp’s Attic Books

Oriental Art Gallery

Antique Depot

Sweet Elizabeth Jane

Ghost Town Odditorium

Attic Antiques N Things

Matcha Time Cafe

Manor Hill Tavern

Syriana Cafe & Gallery

The Judge’s Bench

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

B & O Railroad Museum

Howard County Historical Society Museum

Robert W. Boman, D.D.S.

Ballet Conservatoire XIV

Envy Salon

Ooh La Lal Hair Salon

Jaxon Edwin

The Ellicott

Be Essentials

Patapsco Heritage Greenway

Alexander Design

Law Office of Dennis A. Hodge PA

Waverly Real Estate

PCF Management

Clockwork Synergy

Randolph C Ruckert, P.A.

Centretek Solutions

Pam Long Photography

Main Street Ballroom

Su Casa Furniture

Tersiguel’s

Primitive Beginnings

Little Market Café

Park Ridge Trading Co.

Ellicott Mills Brewing Co.

River House Pizza Co.

The Garden Creative

Reyes Jewelry

Journey from Junk

Phoenix Emporium

Wind River Inc.

Georgia Grace Cafe

Insight 180

Sweet Cascades Chocolatier

Made on Main

Forget-Me-Not Factory

Silver Arrow Fudge Shop

Sunflower Trading Hat Company

Clipper’s Canine Cafe

Lawyers Advantage Title Group

Main Street Oriental Rugs

Businesses not planning to return to Ellicott City:

Joan Eve

Cotton Duck Art and Apparel

Bean Hollow

Summer of Love

Salon Marielle

A Divaz Boutique

A La Mode Boutique

All Time Toys

HorseSpirit Gallery

Classic Interiors

Culture Lab

Tea on the Tiber

Cottage Antiques

"Great Panes" Art Glass Studio

Junk Girl

Massage Boutique Spa

Monsters of Hip Hop

Diane Adlestein, psychologist

Brennan + Company Architects

Businesses that are undecided:

Pure Wine Cafe

Main Street Yoga

Classic Antiques

Sweet Suds Bath Boutique

Portalli’s

Curious Minds toys

Discoveries

Shoemakers Country

Precious Gifts

Classic Creations

Maxine’s Antiques

Simple & Feminine Boutique and Personal Styling

MissFIT

E.C. Pops

17 Seventytwo

Green Electric Solutions

Vinyl Archive

A Lamp to Remember

The Gift Shop at E.C. Pops

Nadia Psychic

Architecture Collaborative

Visit Howard County Welcome Center

Howard County Police Museum

Thomas Isaac Log Cabin

Ellicott Firehouse Museum

Real Estate Auditing

Catalyst Communication

Ruckdeschel Law Firm

Hi Pro Productions and Media

Christian Science Reading Room

Suze Make up Studio

Brightport Managed Solutions

