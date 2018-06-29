A month after flooding, Ellicott City shops reach a watershed moment in deciding whether to return

As cleanup continues on Ellicott City’s Main Street a month after the town was hit by its second deadly flood in less than two years, business owners continue the painstaking process of deciding whether to reopen in the historic district.
Nearly 60 businesses have decided to return to the popular shopping and restaurant district, according to Maureen Sweeney Smith, executive director of the nonprofit Ellicott City Partnership.
Nineteen businesses have said they won’t return, she said.
Businesses not returning to Main Street include several that fought to reopen after the 2016 flood, such as the coffee shop the Bean Hollow, All Time Toys and HorseSpirit Gallery.
Thirty-two businesses are still undecided on their plans. Smith said many of them were awaiting word on possible grant money to help reopen, other available spaces they could move to and the plans of their fellow business owners.
Ellicott City Partnership held a luncheon with roughly 80 of the businesses on Friday to discuss strategies and how to decide whether to reopen. Smith said the goal of the meeting was to “talk it out” with owners and help decide what was best for each.
All Time Toys owner Jason Barnes announced via his store’s Facebook account on May 31 that he would not be returning to Main Street, where the store has been since 2006. The decision, Barnes said Friday, was one he made out of financial and moral concerns about his store and its customers.
“My customer base is really loyal, but I’m not inviting them to a place that’s dangerous,” he said.
Barnes is in the midst of leasing a new space for his store in Carroll County near its border with Howard County and hopes to reopen in August.
While his hope is to one day return to Main Street, Barnes said he needs assurance, and details, from the county on its flood mitigation plans and what the town will look like in the future. Barnes watched Thursday night’s Ellicott City town hall via Facebook, and said he was struck by County Executive Allan Kittleman’s words that the severity and frequency of flooding in the town is its “new normal.”
“There’s too much uncertainty. What is Ellicott City going to be, is there anything to stop all this?” Barnes said. “Last flood put me to the brink, this one might have put me over, and if I can actually survive this I can’t do it a third time.”
Sun Pacylowski, owner of Precious Gifts, wants to return to Main Street, but said she’s unsure whether she’ll be able to stay in her current space. She is still awaiting estimates on the cost to rebuild cabinets and shelving in her store and whether she’d be able to do so and still afford her lease.
Pacylowski’s husband John Pacylowski died in September 2016 while trying to fix damage their building sustained in the July 2016 flood. The two had owned the store for more than 25 years.
“Right now my heart and my brain [are] not working together,” she said. “My heart says ‘stay, stay, stay,’ [but] my brain might say ‘it’s not going to work for you, [you] have to do something.’ But at the moment my heart is winning.”
Ellicott City Partnership’s list of shop and restaurants’ decision statuses continues to change as shops decide their plans, but as of June 29, here’s what they’ve decided:
Businesses that plan to return to Ellicott City
- The Clayground Studio and Gallery
- Mat About You
- The Wine Bin
- Linwood Boutique
- Taylor’s Collective
- Hi Ho Silver Co.
- Gramp’s Attic Books
- Oriental Art Gallery
- Antique Depot
- Sweet Elizabeth Jane
- Ghost Town Odditorium
- Attic Antiques N Things
- Matcha Time Cafe
- Manor Hill Tavern
- Syriana Cafe & Gallery
- The Judge’s Bench
- La Palapa Grill & Cantina
- B & O Railroad Museum
- Howard County Historical Society Museum
- Robert W. Boman, D.D.S.
- Ballet Conservatoire XIV
- Envy Salon
- Ooh La Lal Hair Salon
- Jaxon Edwin
- The Ellicott
- Be Essentials
- Patapsco Heritage Greenway
- Alexander Design
- Law Office of Dennis A. Hodge PA
- Waverly Real Estate
- PCF Management
- Clockwork Synergy
- Randolph C Ruckert, P.A.
- Centretek Solutions
- Pam Long Photography
- Main Street Ballroom
- Su Casa Furniture
- Tersiguel’s
- Primitive Beginnings
- Little Market Café
- Park Ridge Trading Co.
- Ellicott Mills Brewing Co.
- River House Pizza Co.
- The Garden Creative
- Reyes Jewelry
- Journey from Junk
- Phoenix Emporium
- Wind River Inc.
- Georgia Grace Cafe
- Insight 180
- Sweet Cascades Chocolatier
- Made on Main
- Forget-Me-Not Factory
- Silver Arrow Fudge Shop
- Sunflower Trading Hat Company
- Clipper’s Canine Cafe
- Lawyers Advantage Title Group
- Main Street Oriental Rugs
Businesses not planning to return to Ellicott City:
- Joan Eve
- Cotton Duck Art and Apparel
- Bean Hollow
- Summer of Love
- Salon Marielle
- A Divaz Boutique
- A La Mode Boutique
- All Time Toys
- HorseSpirit Gallery
- Classic Interiors
- Culture Lab
- Tea on the Tiber
- Cottage Antiques
- "Great Panes" Art Glass Studio
- Junk Girl
- Massage Boutique Spa
- Monsters of Hip Hop
- Diane Adlestein, psychologist
- Brennan + Company Architects
Businesses that are undecided:
- Pure Wine Cafe
- Main Street Yoga
- Classic Antiques
- Sweet Suds Bath Boutique
- Portalli’s
- Curious Minds toys
- Discoveries
- Shoemakers Country
- Precious Gifts
- Classic Creations
- Maxine’s Antiques
- Simple & Feminine Boutique and Personal Styling
- MissFIT
- E.C. Pops
- 17 Seventytwo
- Green Electric Solutions
- Vinyl Archive
- A Lamp to Remember
- The Gift Shop at E.C. Pops
- Nadia Psychic
- Architecture Collaborative
- Visit Howard County Welcome Center
- Howard County Police Museum
- Thomas Isaac Log Cabin
- Ellicott Firehouse Museum
- Real Estate Auditing
- Catalyst Communication
- Ruckdeschel Law Firm
- Hi Pro Productions and Media
- Christian Science Reading Room
- Suze Make up Studio
- Brightport Managed Solutions